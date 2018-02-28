शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग का उड़ा सोशल मीडिया पर मजाक, भारतीय फैंस ने बनाए गजब के मीम्स

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 12:10 PM IST
indian fans make joke of psl on twitter
पीएसएल - फोटो : File
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) की तर्ज पर दुबई में खेली जा रही पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग खेली जा रही है। इस टूर्नामेंट के दो मैच कराची औ लाहौर में भी खेली जाएगी, ताकि पाकिस्तान में इंटरनेशल क्रिकेट की वापसी का किसी तरह रास्ता साफ किया जा सके। 
इस लीग में भी आईपीएल की तरह कई दूसरे देश के खिलाड़ी भी खेलते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं, लेकिन दिक्कत यह है कि विदेश खिलाड़ियों के बावजूद लोग स्टेडियम में मैच देखने नहीं आ रहे हैं। कई मैचों के दौरान तो महज इक्का-दुक्का ही दर्शक दिखाई दिए। 

दर्शकों के अकाल से जूझ रहे इस टूर्नामेंट का भारतीय फैंस ने ट्विटर पर जमकर मजाक उड़ाया है। 
 


















बता दें कि इस टूर्नामेंट में इंग्लैंड के केविन पीटरसन, इयोन मोर्गन, एलेक्स हेल्स और जैसन राय, बांग्लादेश के तमीम इकबाल, शाकिब अल हसन और महमुदुल्लाह, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के वॉटसन और क्रिस लिन, वेस्टइंडीज के सुनील नारायण, आंद्रे रसेल, सैमुअल बद्री, ड्वेन ब्रावो और कीरेन पोलार्ड तथा न्यूजीलैंड और मैकुलम और ल्यूक रोंची जैसे खिलाड़ी खेल रहे हैं।

