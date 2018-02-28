*Pakistani PM gets kidnapped *— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) February 26, 2018
Kidnapper 1 : Koi sunsaan jagah le chalo
Kidnapper 2 : stadium le chal #PSL chal raha hai
Pic 1 : Crowd in PSL— •Sudhanshu• (@beingsudhanshu_) February 23, 2018
Pic 2 : IPL Vodafone Fan Army#PSL2018 pic.twitter.com/zN0nmTyvDq
Pehle aapne pakistaniyon ko dikhao bhai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vExGAy134G— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) February 25, 2018
PSL better than IPL because they let 3rd standard students design the trophy in their arts and crafts period. Mad respect. pic.twitter.com/RI6SX2ih8D— rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) February 25, 2018
isse jyada log toh mumbai indians ke coach bane huye hain pic.twitter.com/r4kUiz59wn— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 24, 2018
IPL And PSL 😂 pic.twitter.com/Sts7tSguN8— ROcky 🎸 (@imRoccky) February 26, 2018
Haters will say this is photoshopped. More POWER to you #PSL #PSL2018— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) February 25, 2018
😹😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/V84Gppffs4
Number of players auctioned during IPL Auctions is more than crowd of PSL.— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) February 26, 2018
I would rather lose than lifting this trophy. #PSL pic.twitter.com/4wEaxl608p— Silly Point 🏏 (@FarziCricketer) February 25, 2018
Cheerleaders in IPL Vs PSL pic.twitter.com/OELJoRFzyu— sane_insane (@Aawara86) February 26, 2018
Man of the match reward in #IPL and #PSL.. pic.twitter.com/ssqQAXcMkT— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 20, 2018
#IPL Vs #PSL pic.twitter.com/lJtlfAwiVQ— Nationalist Joker🚩 (@EkAkeleSbkoPele) February 25, 2018
When someone says, "PSL is better than IPL" :— अभी_shake (@aao_twist_kare) February 25, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AqgzsCQnLz
IPL vs PSL pic.twitter.com/DvQcSpqsTw— Abhay (@Woh_ladka) February 26, 2018
Looks like PSL has even copied the Jerseys from IPL. Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators looks like a Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knightriders match. @IPL @thePSLt20 pic.twitter.com/Dmej2koiw8— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 23, 2018
*Pakistani couple *— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 26, 2018
Gf: I want to spend some alone time with you
Bf: Okay PSL stadium chalte hai
Places where you can hardly see any human being.#PSL pic.twitter.com/7ZPHnKnE3U— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) February 26, 2018
28 फरवरी 2018