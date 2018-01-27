अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   india vs south africa third test fourth johannesburg live scorecard

INDvSA LIVE: बारिश रुकने के बाद शुरू हुआ मैच, टीम इंडिया जीत से 9 विकेट दूर

स्पोर्ट्स टेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 02:48 PM IST
india vs south africa third test fourth johannesburg live scorecard
हाशिम अमला - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच तीसरा टेस्ट जोहानसबर्ग के वांडरर्स मैदान पर खेला जा रहा है। बारिश की वजह से चौथे दिन का खेल थोड़ी देर से शुरू हुआ। टीम इंडिया द्वारा मिले 241 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने खबर लिखे जाने तक 12 ओवर में एक विकेट खोकर 35 रन बना लिए हैं। डीन एल्गर 12* और हाशिम अमला 10* रन पर हैं। दक्षिण अफ्रीका को जीतने के लिए अभी 205 रन की जरुरत है। 

दूसरी पारी में टीम इंडिया को एकमात्र सफलता मोहम्मद शमी ने एडेन मार्करम (4) को पटेल के हाथों कैच आउट कराकर दिलाई। भारत को इस टेस्ट को जीतने के लिए अभी भी 9 विकेट के दरकरार है। 

इससे पहले टीम इंडिया ने शुक्रवार को तीसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन दक्षिण अफ्रीका के सामने जीत के लिए 241 रन का लक्ष्य रखा है। टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी 80.1 ओवर में 247 रन पर सिमटी। अजिंक्य रहाणे (48), कप्तान विराट कोहली (41), भुवनेश्वर कुमार (33) और मोहम्मद शमी (27) ने टीम इंडिया को विशाल बढ़त दिलाने में मदद की। याद हो कि टीम इंडिया की पहली पारी 187 रन पर सिमटी थी, जिसके बाद प्रोटियाज टीम की पहली पारी 194 रन पर ऑलआउट हुई थी। 

RELATED

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए वार्नेन फिलेंडर, मोर्ने मॉर्कल और कागिसो रबाडा ने 3-3 विकेट झटके, जबकि लुंगी एनडिगी को एक विकेट मिला।
ind v sa team india johnnesburg test

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranveer singh tells his Khilji character in Padmaavat he took a big risk with 'Khilji' character
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर सिंह ने खिलजी के रोल को लेकर खोला राज, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

27 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar shared picture with son aarav on republic day
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ जो अक्षय कुमार को डिलीट करना पड़ा बेटे का ये ट्वीट, रिपब्लिक डे पर किया था शेयर

27 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol celebrate his 50th birthday with his family
Bollywood

10 साल काम ना मिलने से शराब के लती हो गए थे बॉबी देओल, भाई की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी

27 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone shocking statement about secret engagement with Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

सगाई पर दीपिका की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, जो बात अब तक छिपी थीं वो आ गई सामने

27 जनवरी 2018

jennifer wingets movie fir se kissing scene has been viral on social media
Bollywood

'बेहद' सीरियल की विलेन बहू का किसिंग सीन वायरल, इस फिल्म से कर रही हैं डेब्यू

27 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmaavat became shahid kapoor biggest opener film
Bollywood

Padmaavat: दीपिका-रणवीर नहीं शाहिद कपूर ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली' का रिकार्ड, 2 दिन में ही रचा इतिहास

27 जनवरी 2018

Aiyaary team Celebrated Republic Day BSF soldiers at Wagah Border
Bollywood

BSF जवानों के साथ 'अय्यारी' की टीम ने निभाई यारी, रिपब्लिक डे पर दिया खास तोहफा

27 जनवरी 2018

Karan Wahi Urvashi Rautela starrer Hate Story 4 trailer out
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी 4' के Trailer में दिखा इस एक्ट्रेस का बोल्ड अंदाज, दो भाइयों से कर रहीं रोमांस

27 जनवरी 2018

Kamya Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar spot together at lions gold awards 2018
Television

अवॉर्ड फंक्‍शन में मनवीर गुर्जर और टीवी की इस 'मां' के बीच हुअा कुछ ऐसा, नजर नहीं हटा पाए लोग

27 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat Collection day 2 box office collection of sanjay leela bhansali film
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए 'पद्मावत' ने की छप्‍परफाड़ कमाई, 2 दिन में निकाल लिया बजट का पैसा

27 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

indian premier league auction 2018 day one bengaluru live updates
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction LIVE: बेन स्टोक्स अब तक सबसे महंगे, राहुल-पांडे की जमी धाक

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) नीलामी 2018 में कई स्टार भारतीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों के नाम शामिल हैं। लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए बने रहिए।

27 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 auction: twitter user reactions of players
Cricket News

IPL2018 Auction: नीलामी पर यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे ट्वीट्स, अपनी हंसी रोकना होगा मुश्किल

27 जनवरी 2018

rajeev shukla statement on ipl match timings issue
Cricket News

IPL 2018: मैच टाइमिंग को लेकर राजीव शुक्ला ने दिया बड़ा बयान, विदेशी खिलाड़ियों की भी बढ़ाई सिरदर्दी

27 जनवरी 2018

Ajinkya Rahane and Krunal Pandya became favourite players in IPL Election Se Selection
Cricket News

IPL इलेक्शन से सेलेक्शन रिजल्ट: रहाणे और कृणाल बने फैंस के सबसे फेवरेट प्लेयर, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

27 जनवरी 2018

Wicket was challenging it was similar for both the teams says ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

INDvSA: जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट पर संकट के बादल, टीम इंडिया बोली- हम खेलना चाहते हैं और जीतेंगे

26 जनवरी 2018

before ipl auction Yuvraj singh under pressure after poor performance in syed Mushtaq ali T20
Cricket News

IPL नीलामी से पहले युवराज ने अपने ही पैर पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

27 जनवरी 2018

many players demand ban on johannesburg pitch
Cricket News

INDvSA: 'जानलेवा' पिच को देखकर क्रोधित हुए कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ी, की बैन लगाने की मांग

26 जनवरी 2018

Greg Chappell tried to end my career says Sourav Ganguly in a book
Cricket News

गांगुली ने 12 साल बाद तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी, पहली बार दुनिया को बताया- क्या था उनके और चैपल के बीच विवाद

26 जनवरी 2018

Delhi beats rajasthan by 41 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final
Cricket News

उन्मुक्त चंद ने खेली आतिशी 53 रन की पारी, दिल्ली पहली बार बना सैयद मुश्तक अली टी20 चैंपियन

26 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa third test second day johannesburg live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: कहर बरपाती पिच में टीम इंडिया का पलटवार, सीरीज में पहली बार फ्रंटफुट पर

26 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Wicket was challenging it was similar for both the teams says ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

INDvSA: जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट पर संकट के बादल, टीम इंडिया बोली- हम खेलना चाहते हैं और जीतेंगे

26 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni travels south africa with jonty rhodes kids
Cricket News

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई धोनी की यह तस्वीर, छू रही है सभी का दिल

26 जनवरी 2018

south african fielders drop twice kohli's catch in johannesburg test
Cricket News

INDvSA: पूरी 'फिल्म' देखना चाहते थे अफ्रीकी फील्डर, कोहली 'ट्रेलर' दिखाकर लौटे

24 जनवरी 2018

faf du plessis says ipl auctions distracted mind during third test
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीकी कप्तान डू प्लेसी ने माना, तीसरे टेस्ट में पड़ेगा IPL नीलामी का असर

24 जनवरी 2018

team india may play without spinner in third test
Cricket News

कोहली ने तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले दिए संकेत, बिना स्पिनर के उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया

24 जनवरी 2018

coa to review team india test defeat againt south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया के खराब प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा करेगी COA

23 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.