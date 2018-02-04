Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018
Cricket is bloody bonkers ... Lunch break taken with 2 runs required for Victory ... Surely common sense comes into play !!!!!!!!! #SAvsIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 4, 2018
Looks like match officials of 2nd ODI are also employees of SBI. Lunch🍜🍜🍜🍛🍛🍛🍝 ke baad aana 😂😂😂😂#INDvSA— HARSH KUMAR (@HritvikPriya30) February 4, 2018
2 runs and Lunch break! 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ #INDvSA— Srivatsa Ramesh (@srivatsa224) February 4, 2018
Ridiculous!!— Karan Gulati (@Gulati89Karan) February 4, 2018
India needs 2 runs from 186 deliveries and the umpires have called for lunch.#INDvSA #SAvsIND #2ndODI
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
बीसीसीआई की यह आधिकारिक साइट इस वक्त नीलामी के लिए सार्वजनिक कर दी गई है और अब तक सात बोली इसकी लग चुकी है।
4 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.