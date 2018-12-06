Pujara ki toh puja karni chahiye!!!#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #IndvsAus— Om Mehta (@om_mehta) December 6, 2018
Wonderful wonderful innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. Classy, resilient, tenacious....all these old-world virtues. This was the gold standard of test match batting.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2018
Indian players hitting 100 on the opening day of a tour outside Asia:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 6, 2018
V Manjrekar 133 Leeds 1952
S Tendulkar 155 Bloemfontein 2001
V Sehwag 105 B'tein 2001
V Kohli 119 Joburg 2013
M Vijay 122 Trent Bridge 2014
V Kohli 143 North Sound 2016
C PUJARA 100 Adelaide 2018 *#AUSvIND
What an Innings! 👌👌👌🔥🔥#Pujara 👏👏👏👏— ѕтяιкєя вσу 🕶 (@vasanthvilliers) December 6, 2018
"Everyone has to Learn from him" #AUSvIND
Brilliant Innings #Pujara saves the day for India #AUSvIND https://t.co/5lnXtuyRTr— Viraj (@virajbisht123) December 6, 2018
I don't care what anyone else thinks. I love watching Pujara bat. And I love watching Pujara leave. Don't @ me. #AUSvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 6, 2018
Cheteshwar Pujara! An epitome of patience and resilience. Wonderful temperament shown under huge pressure at the #AdelaideOval. #Pujara, tum bin kaise hoga Team India ka gujara? #AUSvIND https://t.co/VRcJ2hrasM— Deepak Raj Verma (@drv05dt18) December 6, 2018
Past : Pujara was underated— SatwikMathangi 🌟 (@seven_week) December 6, 2018
Present : Pujara is underated
Future : Pujara will be underrated. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS
Specialists are always specialists. Thanks Pujara for showing us good test cricket. 👍🏻— Praneeth Venishetty (@PraneethVeni) December 6, 2018
Indian players when Cheteshwar Pujara enters into the dressing room#AusvInd #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NEvHbQRVmq— Principle Patel (@PatelSiddhant_) December 6, 2018
This is so freaky. Pujara really is the mini Dravid. https://t.co/vfroxTQnJQ— Vishnu (@Rfighterer) December 6, 2018
Well done Pujara . What a mighty effort. Legendary performance#Pujara— Nikhil Najeeb (@nikhil_najeeb) December 6, 2018
Though it ended in a way that nobody wanted, Pujara’s this inning defines the batting in a test match. Sheer class!🏏 #AUSvIND— Vivek Tanna (@vivektanna2) December 6, 2018
