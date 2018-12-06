विज्ञापन

Wonderful wonderful innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. Classy, resilient, tenacious....all these old-world virtues. This was the gold standard of test match batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2018

Indian players hitting 100 on the opening day of a tour outside Asia:

V Manjrekar 133 Leeds 1952

S Tendulkar 155 Bloemfontein 2001

V Sehwag 105 B'tein 2001

V Kohli 119 Joburg 2013

M Vijay 122 Trent Bridge 2014

V Kohli 143 North Sound 2016

C PUJARA 100 Adelaide 2018 *#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 6, 2018

What an Innings! 👌👌👌🔥🔥#Pujara 👏👏👏👏



"Everyone has to Learn from him" #AUSvIND — ѕтяιкєя вσу 🕶 (@vasanthvilliers) December 6, 2018

I don't care what anyone else thinks. I love watching Pujara bat. And I love watching Pujara leave. Don't @ me. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 6, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara! An epitome of patience and resilience. Wonderful temperament shown under huge pressure at the #AdelaideOval. #Pujara, tum bin kaise hoga Team India ka gujara? #AUSvIND https://t.co/VRcJ2hrasM — Deepak Raj Verma (@drv05dt18) December 6, 2018

Past : Pujara was underated



Present : Pujara is underated



Future : Pujara will be underrated. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — SatwikMathangi 🌟 (@seven_week) December 6, 2018

Specialists are always specialists. Thanks Pujara for showing us good test cricket. 👍🏻 — Praneeth Venishetty (@PraneethVeni) December 6, 2018

Indian players when Cheteshwar Pujara enters into the dressing room#AusvInd #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NEvHbQRVmq — Principle Patel (@PatelSiddhant_) December 6, 2018

This is so freaky. Pujara really is the mini Dravid. https://t.co/vfroxTQnJQ — Vishnu (@Rfighterer) December 6, 2018

Well done Pujara . What a mighty effort. Legendary performance#Pujara — Nikhil Najeeb (@nikhil_najeeb) December 6, 2018

Though it ended in a way that nobody wanted, Pujara’s this inning defines the batting in a test match. Sheer class!🏏 #AUSvIND — Vivek Tanna (@vivektanna2) December 6, 2018

चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने गुरुवार को एडिलेड में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में जुझारू शतक जमाया, जिसकी मदद से टीम इंडिया सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुंच गई है। पुजारा ने 246 गेंदों में 7 चौकों और दो छक्कों की मदद से 123 रन बनाए। उन्होंने 6 घंटे से भी अधिक समय क्रीज पर बिताया।पुजारा की पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने पहले दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक 87.5 ओवर में 9 विकेट खोकर 250 रन बनाए। पुजारा की पारी बेहद क्लासी रही क्योंकि वह अपने सामने नियमित अंतराल में विकेट गिरते देख रहे थे।पुजारा की इस दृढ़संकल्पित पारी पर क्रिकेट फैंस भी फिदा हो गए। वह सौराष्ट्र के बल्लेबाज की तारीफों के पुल बांध रहे हैं। चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि पुजारा के जुझारू शतक पर क्रिकेट प्रेमियों की तरफ से कैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं: