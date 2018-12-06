शहर चुनें

IND vs AUS: चेतेश्वर पुजारा के जुझारू शतक पर फिदा हुए क्रिकेट फैंस, बोले- पूजा करनी चाहिए

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 01:40 PM IST
चेतेश्वर पुजारा
चेतेश्वर पुजारा
ख़बर सुनें
चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने गुरुवार को एडिलेड में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में जुझारू शतक जमाया, जिसकी मदद से टीम इंडिया सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुंच गई है। पुजारा ने 246 गेंदों में 7 चौकों और दो छक्कों की मदद से 123 रन बनाए। उन्होंने 6 घंटे से भी अधिक समय क्रीज पर बिताया। 
पुजारा की पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने पहले दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक 87.5 ओवर में 9 विकेट खोकर 250 रन बनाए। पुजारा की पारी बेहद क्लासी रही क्योंकि वह अपने सामने नियमित अंतराल में विकेट गिरते देख रहे थे। 

पुजारा की इस दृढ़संकल्पित पारी पर क्रिकेट फैंस भी फिदा हो गए। वह सौराष्ट्र के बल्लेबाज की तारीफों के पुल बांध रहे हैं। चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि पुजारा के जुझारू शतक पर क्रिकेट प्रेमियों की तरफ से कैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं:













































