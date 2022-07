IND vs WI: भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज में हासिल की सबसे बड़ी जीत, 119 रन से तीसरा वनडे जीता, शुभमन प्लेयर ऑफ द सीरीज

3⃣ Matches 2⃣0⃣5⃣ Runs @ShubmanGill put on a fantastic show with the bat in the three ODIs to bag the Player of the Series award. 👏👏 #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/srUrbhqOVn

For his impressive 98* in the third #WIvIND ODI, @ShubmanGill wins the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia complete the 3-0 cleansweep in the series. 👍 👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/KZQ1JezKDK pic.twitter.com/zGiPeRPsh6