Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Ind vs WI Fans troll Virat Kohli for reading Detox Your Ego in dressing room

ड्रेसिंग रूम में किताब पढ़ने पर ट्रोल हुए विराट, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने लगाई क्लास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 12:16 PM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : social Media
वेस्टइंडीज-भारत के बीच दो टेस्ट मैच की सरीज का पहला मुकाबला एंटिगा में खेला जा रहा है। मैच के दौरान विराट कोहली टीम इंडिया की ड्रेसिंग रूम की बालकनी में एक किताब पढ़ते हुए नजर आए। विराट जिस किताब को पढ़ने में खोए हुए थे, उस किताब का नाम Detox Your Ego है, जो किताब के कवर पेज पर दिखाई दे रहा है। विराट कोहली की किताब पढ़ते हुए यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई। जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने विराट कोहली को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। लोगों ने विराट और रोहित शर्मा के बीच कथित विवाद से लेकर मैदान पर उनके आक्रमक अंदाज को लेकर तंज कसा। आइए दिखाते हैं आपको कुछ मजेदार कॉमेंट्स..
