{"_id":"6495b5864cc7a2d88a00d499","slug":"ind-vs-wi-fans-happy-on-return-of-sanju-samson-in-indian-odi-team-for-west-indies-tour-social-media-reaction-2023-06-23","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे के लिए भारतीय वनडे टीम में संजू सैमसन की वापसी से फैंस खुश, लिखा- उनका समय आना बाकी है","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

Excited for This Series 😍

Sanju Samson peak is yet to Come https://t.co/6hjWiLSXvB — AV!29 (@SprotsLover29) June 23, 2023

Rahane is back as Vice-captain in the test and Sanju Samson is back in the ODI squad.



something to cheer for.. #IndianCricketTeam — Siddharth (@siddies10) June 23, 2023

Given Pant's ongoing recovery, it's time to give Sanju Samson an extended opportunity in one day cricket. With his skills as a proficient middle-order wicketkeeper-batsman and excellent spin-playing abilities, he could prove to be a valuable addition. #INDvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 23, 2023

Sanju Samson is back for India ❤️



He's selected for the ODI series against West Indies 🥰#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/zFbm1csvtF — 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐊 (@stark__0007) June 23, 2023

Sanju Samson is Back in Indian Cricket Team. He will Play as Wicket Keeper Batter against West Indies in ODI Series. pic.twitter.com/znaWOnmZws — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) June 23, 2023

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को एक महीने का ब्रेक

भारतीय टीम को डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल के बाद करीब एक महीने का ब्रेक मिला। 12 जुलाई से भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच डोमनिका में दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज की शुरुआत होगी। दूसरा टेस्ट 20 जुलाई से त्रिनिदाद में खेला जाएगा। वहीं, तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज की शुरुआत 27 जुलाई से होगी। पहला और दूसरा वनडे (29 जुलाई) बारबाडोस में, जबकि तीसरा वनडे एक अगस्त को त्रिनिदादा में खेला जाएगा।



टी20 सीरीज की शुरुआत तीन अगस्त से

भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज की शुरुआत तीन अगस्त से होगी। पहला टी20 त्रिनिदाद में, दूसरा टी20 छह अगस्त को गयाना में, तीसरा टी20 आठ अगस्त को गयाना में, चौथा टी20 12 अगस्त को फ्लोरिडा में और पांचवां टी20 13 अगस्त को फ्लोरिडा में ही खेला जाएगा। यानी यूएसए में भी दो टी20 खेले जाएंगे। अगला टी20 वर्ल्ड कप यानी 2024 टी20 वर्ल्ड कप वेस्टइंडीज और यूएसए में ही खेला जाना है। 🚨 NEWS 🚨



2️⃣ Tests

3️⃣ ODIs

5️⃣ T20Is



2️⃣ Tests

3️⃣ ODIs

5️⃣ T20Is



Here's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 🔽#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/U7qwSBzg84 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2023

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान हो गया है। फिलहाल चयनकर्ताओं ने टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम की घोषणा की है। भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में कुछ नए चेहरों की एंट्री हुई है, जबकि चेतेश्वर पुजारा को खराब फॉर्म के लिए ड्रॉप कर दिया गया है। वहीं, वनडे टीम में ज्यादा बदलाव नहीं हुए हैं। विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज संजू सैमसन की टीम इंडिया में वापसी हुई है। फैंस उनकी वापसी से बेहद उत्साहित हैं। सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ट्विटर पर फैंस उनकी वापसी पर खुशी जता रहे हैं। कुछ फैंस का कहना है कि सैमसन का समय आना अभी बाकी है।दरअसल, पिछले कुछ समय से सैमसन भारत में चर्चा का विषय रहे हैं। कुछ दौरे पर उन्हें टीम में चुनकर भी न खिलाने पर फैंस बेहद आक्रोशित थे। हालांकि, अब उन्हें मौका मिलने से फैंस खूब ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। आइए कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स देखते हैं।