IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे के लिए भारतीय वनडे टीम में संजू सैमसन की वापसी से फैंस खुश, लिखा- उनका समय आना बाकी है

Excited for This Series 😍— AV!29 (@SprotsLover29) June 23, 2023
Sanju Samson peak is yet to Come https://t.co/6hjWiLSXvB
Welcome back #SanjuSamson ♥️— Damodar Akhash (@damodar_akhash) June 23, 2023
Sanju Samson ❤️ #WivInd https://t.co/WHuCCJQXaH pic.twitter.com/Kekxppg2CK— 🅾️റ്റയാൻ (@Ottayann) June 23, 2023
Rahane is back as Vice-captain in the test and Sanju Samson is back in the ODI squad.— Siddharth (@siddies10) June 23, 2023
something to cheer for.. #IndianCricketTeam
Given Pant's ongoing recovery, it's time to give Sanju Samson an extended opportunity in one day cricket. With his skills as a proficient middle-order wicketkeeper-batsman and excellent spin-playing abilities, he could prove to be a valuable addition. #INDvWI— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 23, 2023
Sanju Samson is back for India ❤️— 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐊 (@stark__0007) June 23, 2023
He's selected for the ODI series against West Indies 🥰#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/zFbm1csvtF
Sanju Samson is Back in Indian Cricket Team. He will Play as Wicket Keeper Batter against West Indies in ODI Series. pic.twitter.com/znaWOnmZws— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) June 23, 2023
🚨 NEWS 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2023
2️⃣ Tests
3️⃣ ODIs
5️⃣ T20Is
Here's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 🔽#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/U7qwSBzg84
