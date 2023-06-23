Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IND vs WI: Fans happy on return of Sanju Samson in Indian ODI team for West Indies tour, Social Media Reaction

IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे के लिए भारतीय वनडे टीम में संजू सैमसन की वापसी से फैंस खुश, लिखा- उनका समय आना बाकी है

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2023 08:39 PM IST
सार

पिछले कुछ समय से सैमसन भारत में चर्चा का विषय रहे हैं। कुछ दौरे पर उन्हें टीम में चुनकर भी न खिलाने पर फैंस बेहद आक्रोशित थे। हालांकि, अब उन्हें मौका मिलने से फैंस खूब ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।

IND vs WI: Fans happy on return of Sanju Samson in Indian ODI team for West Indies tour, Social Media Reaction
संजू सैमसन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान हो गया है। फिलहाल चयनकर्ताओं ने टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम की घोषणा की है। भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में कुछ नए चेहरों की एंट्री हुई है, जबकि चेतेश्वर पुजारा को खराब फॉर्म के लिए ड्रॉप कर दिया गया है। वहीं, वनडे टीम में ज्यादा बदलाव नहीं हुए हैं। विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज संजू सैमसन की टीम इंडिया में वापसी हुई है। फैंस उनकी वापसी से बेहद उत्साहित हैं। सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ट्विटर पर फैंस उनकी वापसी पर खुशी जता रहे हैं। कुछ फैंस का कहना है कि सैमसन का समय आना अभी बाकी है।


दरअसल, पिछले कुछ समय से सैमसन भारत में चर्चा का विषय रहे हैं। कुछ दौरे पर उन्हें टीम में चुनकर भी न खिलाने पर फैंस बेहद आक्रोशित थे। हालांकि, अब उन्हें मौका मिलने से फैंस खूब ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। आइए कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स देखते हैं।
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को एक महीने का ब्रेक
भारतीय टीम को डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल के बाद करीब एक महीने का ब्रेक मिला। 12 जुलाई से भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच डोमनिका में दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज की शुरुआत होगी। दूसरा टेस्ट 20 जुलाई से त्रिनिदाद में खेला जाएगा। वहीं, तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज की शुरुआत 27 जुलाई से होगी। पहला और दूसरा वनडे (29 जुलाई) बारबाडोस में, जबकि तीसरा वनडे एक अगस्त को त्रिनिदादा में खेला जाएगा।

टी20 सीरीज की शुरुआत तीन अगस्त से
भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज की शुरुआत तीन अगस्त से होगी। पहला टी20 त्रिनिदाद में, दूसरा टी20 छह अगस्त को गयाना में, तीसरा टी20 आठ अगस्त को गयाना में, चौथा टी20 12 अगस्त को फ्लोरिडा में और पांचवां टी20 13 अगस्त को फ्लोरिडा में ही खेला जाएगा। यानी यूएसए में भी दो टी20 खेले जाएंगे। अगला टी20 वर्ल्ड कप यानी 2024 टी20 वर्ल्ड कप वेस्टइंडीज और यूएसए में ही खेला जाना है।
Followed