IND vs SA: भारत ने पहली बार सेंचुरियन में जीता टेस्ट मैच, ऐतिहासिक जीत पर सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही बधाइयां

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Thu, 30 Dec 2021 04:59 PM IST

सार

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को पहले टेस्ट में एकतरफा मुकाबले में हराकर इतिहास रच दिया। विराट कोहली की अगुवाई में टीम इंडिया ने मेजबान टीम को 113 रनों से हराया। यह भारत की सेंचुरियन के मैदान पर पहली जीत है
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका - फोटो : social media
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को पहले टेस्ट में एकतरफा मुकाबले में हराकर इतिहास रच दिया। विराट कोहली की अगुवाई में टीम इंडिया ने मेजबान टीम को 113 रनों से हराया। यह भारत की सेंचुरियन के मैदान पर पहली जीत है जबकि विराट कोहली इस मैदान पर जीत दर्ज करने वाले पहले एशियाई कप्तान भी बन गए हैं। टीम इंडिया की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद फैंस भी काफी खुश हैं और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की सराहना करते हुए उन्हें बधाइयां दे रहे हैं।  

बीसीसीआई और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने दी बधाई


 
 
 

फैंस भी हुए खुश


 
 
 
