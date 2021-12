Ind vs SA: दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 4 साल में होमग्राउंड पर तीन बड़ी टीमों को हराया, भारत कैसे जीतेगा सीरीज?

#TeamIndia had an intense nets session 💪🏻 at SuperSport Park 🏟️ in the build up to the first #SAvIND Test.



Here's @28anand taking you closer to all the action from Centurion. 👍 👍



Watch this special feature 🎥 🔽https://t.co/Dm6hVDz71w pic.twitter.com/qjxnBszmDa