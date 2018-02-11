अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   imran tahir learning tamil language before join chennai superkings

गेंदबाजी नहीं तमिल पर पकड़ मजबूत कर रहे इमरान ताहिर, वजह है धोनी की टीम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 07:55 PM IST
imran tahir learning tamil language before join chennai superkings
imran tahir
आईपीएल-11 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने दो साल बाद अपनी वापसी की है। धोनी के नेतृत्व वाली इस टीम में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के स्पिन गेंदबाज इमरान ताहिर को भी शामिल किया गया है। सीएसके की फ्रैंचाइजी ने इस खिलाड़ी को 1 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा है। इमरान चेन्नई से जुड़कर बेहद खुश हैं और उन्होंने तमिल सीखने के लिए एक टीचर भी रख लिया है। इमरान ने अपने तमिल टीचर के साथ अपनी एक तस्वीर भी ट्विटर पर शेयर की है।

RELATED

बता दें कि इससे पहले इमरान आईपीएल में दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के लिए खेल चुके हैं। वह आईपीएल के 32 मैचों में 8.31 की इकॉनमी के साथ 47 विकेट ले चुके हैं। इमरान ताहिर ने 20 टेस्ट मैचों की 37 पारियों में 57 शिकार किए हैं। जबकि वनडे में इमरान ने 84 मुकाबलों में 139 शिकार कर चुके हैं।
आगे पढ़ें

imran tahir ipl chennai superkings harbhajan singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

bangladesh cricket team announced for t20 series against sri lanka
Cricket News

T20 सीरीज: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ बांग्लादेश टीम का ऐलान, एक-दो नहीं 7 खिलाड़ियों को किया बाहर

चयनकर्ताओं ने एक-दो नहीं बल्कि टीम में सात बदलाव करके सभी को चौंका दिया है, जबकि टीम में 5 नए खिलाड़ियों को शामिल किया गया है।

11 फरवरी 2018

ricky ponting want be coach of australia t20 team
Cricket News

रिकी पोंटिंग ने किया साफ, बताया- इस टीम का बनना चाहता हूं कोच

11 फरवरी 2018

bowler gives two wides to stop batsman from scoring tons
Cricket News

98 पर खेल रहे बल्लेबाज को शतक लगाने से रोकने के लिए गेंदबाज ने फेंकी दो वाइड, हुई आलोचना

11 फरवरी 2018

South africa Women cricket team won by 7 wickets in ICC Womens Championship at Potchefstroom
Cricket News

INDvSA: हारकर भी बाजीगर बनी भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम, दक्षिण अफ्रीका में रचा इतिहास

11 फरवरी 2018

Australia beats england by 7 wickets in T20 tri-series
Cricket News

AUSvENG: रिचर्डसन की आंधी में उड़े ब्रिटिश बल्लेबाज, कंगारुओं की 7 विकेट से जीत

10 फरवरी 2018

Javed Miandad says U-19 World Cup showed the huge gap between India and Pakistan players
Cricket News

जावेद मियांदाद ने की भारतीय क्रिकेट की तारीफ, PCB को सुनाई खरी-खरी

11 फरवरी 2018

daniel victtori says virat kohli made chahal lethal bowler
Cricket News

चहल को लेकर विटोरी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बताया- कैसे बने वो इतने घातक गेंदबाज

10 फरवरी 2018

west indies tour pakistan for t20 series in march
Cricket News

तीन टी-20 मैचों के लिए पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी वेस्टइंडीज टीम, PCB ने की घोषणा

11 फरवरी 2018

Indra Nooyi appointed as its first independent female director by icc
Cricket News

PepsiCo की सीईओ इंदिरा नूई बनी ICC की पहली स्वतंत्र महिला निदेशक 

9 फरवरी 2018

wasim akram played in t10 league dismisses shoaib malik
Cricket News

VIDEO: 'स्विंग के सुलतान' अकरम की गेंदबाजी में दिखी पुरानी धार, दिग्गज बल्लेबाज हुआ ढेर

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

cricketer imran Tahir says Me with my family were humiliated expelled from Pak High Commission
Cricket News

वीजा लेने गए दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेटर को पाकिस्तानी हाईकमीशन से बाहर निकाला

6 सितंबर 2017

Champions Trophy 2017: india vs South Africa Match no 11 at oval 
Cricket News

INDvSA: दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हरा सेमीफाइनल में भारत

12 जून 2017

After winning match Unadkat said I knew I could do something special
Cricket News

IPL: MI को हराने के बाद उनादकट बोले- मुझे अपनी काबिलियत पर था पूरा भरोसा

25 अप्रैल 2017

MS Dhoni Tells Kevin Peterson that He is Still Dhoni's 1st Wicket
Cricket News

पीटरसन ने ली धोनी की चुटकी, धोनी के जवाब से गूंजने लगे ठहाके

8 अप्रैल 2017

MS Dhoni Asks For Review Just For Fun Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 10
Cricket News

IPL10- मैदान में धोनी का मजाक, आईपीएल मैच में मांगा रिव्यू

7 अप्रैल 2017

imran tahir says Meerut bats Differentiate
Meerut

मेरठ के बल्लों की अलग पहचान : इमरान ताहिर 

21 अप्रैल 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.