IPL में चेन्नई के लिए खेलना मेरे लिए थोड़ा अजीब होगाः शेन वाटसन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:42 PM IST
i am Excited to play Under Great Dhoni captainsy says shane watson
शेन वाटसन - फोटो : File
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व स्टार ऑलराउंडर शेन वाटसन ने कहा कि आईपीएल में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की ओर से खेलना मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात है। मैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में खेलना को लेकर काफी रोमांचित हूं। एक वेबसाइट से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का आईपीएल में इतिहास बेहद शानदार रहा है। इस टीम के लिए खेलना मेरे लिए गर्व की बात है। 

बता दें कि वाटसन ने आईपीएल में अपने करियर की शुरुआत राजस्थान रॉयल्स की ओर से की थी। राजस्थान के लिए वह 2008 से 2015 तक खेले। हालांकि बीते दो संस्करण में वाटसन रॉयल चैलेंजर बेंगुलुरु से खेल रहे थे। लेकिन 11वें संस्करण में उन्हें चेन्नई ने खरीदा।  

इस बीच वाटसन ने यह भी कहा कि सीएसके के लिए इस बार खेलने में मुझे थोड़ा अजीब लगेगा। इसके बीच उन्होंने कहा कि आईपीएल में चेन्नई राजस्थान रॉयल्स की बड़ी प्रतिद्वंदियों में से एक है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इसमें ढलने में मुझे ज्यादा समय नहीं लगेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सीएसके की कोई भी टीम जिसमें धोनी, सुरेश रैना और रविन्द्र जडेजा जैसे खिलाड़ी हो, वह हमेशा शानदार होगी और हमेशा अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने की कोशिश करेंगे।
shane watson ipl ms dhoni

