GT vs SRH: गुजरात ने हैदराबाद को 34 रन से हराया, प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने वाली पहली टीम बनी, शुभमन गिल ने लगाया शतक

A comprehensive win at home and @gujarat_titans qualify for the #TATAIPL 2023 playoffs 🥳



They register a 34-run win over #SRH 👏🏻👏🏻



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GH3aM3hyup #TATAIPL | #GTvSRH pic.twitter.com/gwUNLVjF0J