अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   england beat australia by 12 runs in fifth odi won series

टॉम करन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर मारा 'पंजा', इंग्लैंड ने 4-1 से जीती वन-डे सीरीज

स्पोर्ट्स टेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 08:40 PM IST
england beat australia by 12 runs in fifth odi won series
टॉम करन - फोटो : Twitter
टॉम करन की घातक गेंदबादी के बदौलत मेहमान टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पांचवां वन-डे 12 रन से हराकर 5 वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज को इंग्लैंड ने 4-1 से अपने नाम कर लिया। मेजबान कंगारू टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले फील्डिंग करने का फैसला किया, लेकिन कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के इस फैसले पर कंगारू गेंदबाज खरे नहीं उतरे। 

इंग्लैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 47.4 ओवर में 259 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो हुई। कप्तान जो रूट ने अपनी टीम के लिए सबसे अधिक 62 रन की पारी खेली। इसके अलावा जेसन रॉय ने 49 और जॉनी बेयर्स्टो ने 44 रनों की बेहतरीन पारी खेली। एंड्रु टाए ने घातक गेंदबाजी करते हुए 9.4 ओवरो में 46 रन देकर 5 विकेट चटकाए। इसके अलावा मिचेल मार्श ने भी  24 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए।

260 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी कंगारू टीम की शुरुआत खराब रही। ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर सिर्फ 15 रन बनाकर करन के शिकार हुए। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से स्टोइनिस ने सबसे अधिक 87 रन बनाए, इसके अलावा मैक्सवेल ने 34 रन बनाए। इंग्लैंड के लिए टॉम करन ने 9.2 ओवरो में 35 रन देकर 5 विकेट चटकाए। 

RELATED

टॉम करन को इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। जबकि जो रूट को 5 मैचों में 226 रन बनाने और 2 विकेट लेने के लिए मैन ऑफ द सीरीज चुना गया।
eng v aus joe root steve smith

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rishi kapoor tweets on indian premier league auction 2018
Bollywood

आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में कूदे ऋषि कपूर, ट्वीट कर उठा दिया बड़ा सवाल

28 जनवरी 2018

international customs day shah rukh khan ranveer singh salman khan perform
Bollywood

एक इवेंट में दिखे शाहरुख, सलमान और रणवीर, विराट कोहली की पत्नी का रोमांटिक डांस

28 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan Secret Superstar box office collection day 9 in china
Bollywood

'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बन आमिर ने चीन में कर दिखाया कुछ ऐसा, आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

28 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

28 जनवरी 2018

hate story actresses urvashi rautela Paoli Dam Zareen Khan Surveen Chawla flop career
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी' ने इन 3 हीरोईनों की जिंदगी को किया 'बर्बाद', अब तेरा क्या होगा उर्वशी

28 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar and rajinikanth starrer 2.0 release date postpone again
Bollywood

450 करोड़ में बनी इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर बदली, रजनीकांत के फैंस को करना होगा इंतजार

28 जनवरी 2018

Sara Ali Khan tiny clutch priced 1 lakh rupees as costly Katrina Kaif red dress
Fashion street

सवा लाख का clutch पकड़े डिनर पर निकली सैफ अली खान की बेटी, इतने में कटरीना ने खरीद ली पूरी ड्रेस

28 जनवरी 2018

indian american personal assistant alleges harvey weinstein
Hollywood

2 साल तक हॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर के यूज्ड कंडोम उठाती रही भारतीय मूल की महिला

28 जनवरी 2018

first lunar eclipse in 2018 date, time and impact
Predictions

साल 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, इन 4 राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

28 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 28th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों को नौकरी पाने के अच्छे योग है, जानें अपना राशिफल

28 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

shivam mavi will play for kkr in ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL: 3 करोड़ में बिका वेस्ट यूपी का यह जूनियर गेंदबाज, अंडर-19 में मचा रहा है धमाल

शिवम के कोच फूलचंद ने मावी के बारे में बताया है कि वह सिर्फ गेंदबाज ही नहीं बल्कि बल्लेबाज भी है।

28 जनवरी 2018

pakistan beat new zealand by 18 runs in third t20 claim No. 1 spot on icc rankings
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान ने न्यूजीलैंड को तीसरे टी20 में 18 रन से चटाई धूल, सीरीज जीत बनी नंबर वन टीम

28 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 auction sandeep lamichhane become first nepali cricketer who play ipl
Cricket News

पहली बार IPL में खेलता नजर आएगा नेपाल का यह जादूई गेंदबाज, माइकल क्लार्क दे चुके हैं ट्रेनिंग

28 जनवरी 2018

indian premier league auction 2018 day one bengaluru live updates
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction: बेन स्टोक्स रहे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, राहुल-पांडे समेत इन पर हुई धनवर्षा

27 जनवरी 2018

Batting first on this pitch was right call says virat kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बोले- कोई मेरे फैसले से खुश नहीं हुआ, असलियत सिर्फ हम जानते थे

28 जनवरी 2018

Wicket was challenging it was similar for both the teams says ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

INDvSA: जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट पर संकट के बादल, टीम इंडिया बोली- हम खेलना चाहते हैं और जीतेंगे

26 जनवरी 2018

before ipl auction Yuvraj singh under pressure after poor performance in syed Mushtaq ali T20
Cricket News

IPL नीलामी से पहले युवराज ने अपने ही पैर पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

27 जनवरी 2018

ipl auction 2018 pakistan players troll on twitter
Cricket News

IPL नीलामी में उड़ा पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों का मजाक, कोहली को भी नहीं छोड़ा

27 जनवरी 2018

many players demand ban on johannesburg pitch
Cricket News

INDvSA: 'जानलेवा' पिच को देखकर क्रोधित हुए कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ी, की बैन लगाने की मांग

26 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 auction: twitter user reactions of players
Cricket News

IPL2018 Auction: नीलामी पर यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे ट्वीट्स, अपनी हंसी रोकना होगा मुश्किल

27 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.