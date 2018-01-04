Thakida thakida thakida Thala @msdhoni!#ReturnOfTheSuperKings#SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu #goosebumps 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hnkcXN6QOv— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 4, 2018
The #KnowledgeableChennaiCrowd awaits you Chinna Thala @ImRaina! 💛#ReturnOfTheSuperKings #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Ze27oU5KfN— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 4, 2018
To more incredible victories for the Yellow Brigade with @imjadeja! 💛#ReturnOfTheSuperKings #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/27qw0SOfIG— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 4, 2018
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग को दिल्ली डेयर डेविल्स को हेड कोच नियुक्त किया है।
4 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.