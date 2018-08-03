A very important knock by @ImVkohli. Lovely way to set up the Test series. Congrats on your Test hundred. #ENGvIND— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2018
This man proves himself again and again with such crucial knocks. A hundred and that too playing with the tail which is not an easy task at all. Required a lot of patience and determination. What a player! @imVkohli #ENDvIND— R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 2, 2018
A brilliant hundred from Kohli. Scored more in this first innings than he did in 10 innings in 2014. Added 99 so far with Shami, Ishant and Yadav , who have scored 8 between them. #ENGIND pic.twitter.com/POeNkl9Oip— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2018
This knock of @imVkohli reminds me of @Schwarzenegger’s role in the movie called “THE LAST STAND”. 👏🏼 👍🏼#ENGvIND— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 2, 2018
Don’t remember ever seeing a 7-2 field like this. Remarkable innings by @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yZ8CDBRSlX— simon hughes (@theanalyst) August 2, 2018
WHAT A CHAMPION 100 👏👏👏 captain leading from the front.. much needed...absolutely brilliant @imVkohli welldone @ImIshant @y_umesh too 👍 #ENDvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kNuDCbqqOx— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 2, 2018
Brilliant knock from Kohli. Well played. #ENGvIND— James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) August 2, 2018
A masterclass from Virat Kohli, leading from the front. A display of tremendous character determination and grit #ENGIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2018
That’s an incredible knock @imVkohli !!! 1 man battle against the moving ball ..... #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
इस दौरे से पहले भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली के इंग्लैंड की धरती पर टेस्ट मैचों में सफलता को लेकर सवाल किए जा रहे थे...
3 अगस्त 2018