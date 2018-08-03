This man proves himself again and again with such crucial knocks. A hundred and that too playing with the tail which is not an easy task at all. Required a lot of patience and determination. What a player! @imVkohli #ENDvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 2, 2018

A brilliant hundred from Kohli. Scored more in this first innings than he did in 10 innings in 2014. Added 99 so far with Shami, Ishant and Yadav , who have scored 8 between them. #ENGIND pic.twitter.com/POeNkl9Oip — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2018

This knock of @imVkohli reminds me of @Schwarzenegger’s role in the movie called “THE LAST STAND”. 👏🏼 👍🏼#ENGvIND — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 2, 2018

Don’t remember ever seeing a 7-2 field like this. Remarkable innings by @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yZ8CDBRSlX — simon hughes (@theanalyst) August 2, 2018

Brilliant knock from Kohli. Well played. #ENGvIND — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) August 2, 2018

A masterclass from Virat Kohli, leading from the front. A display of tremendous character determination and grit #ENGIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2018

That’s an incredible knock @imVkohli !!! 1 man battle against the moving ball ..... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2018

