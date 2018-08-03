शहर चुनें

कोहली ने लगाया इंग्लैंड में पहला टेस्ट शतक, क्रिकेट जगत की दिग्गज हस्तियों ने किया सलाम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 03 Aug 2018 10:50 AM IST
virat kohli
virat kohli
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने गुरुवार को पहले टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन इंग्लैंड के गेंदबाजों का अकेले डटकर सामना किया और शानदार शतक जमाया। कोहली को अपनी पारी की शुरुआत में जेम्स एंडरसन और सैम करन के सामने काफी संघर्ष करते हुए देखा गया। उनका डेविड मलान ने 21 रन के व्यक्तिगत स्कोर पर कैच भी टपका दिया।
हालांकि, कोहली ने इंग्लिश गेंदबाजों को अपने ऊपर हावी नहीं होने दिया और धैर्य बरतते हुए बेहतरीन शतक ठोका। यह इंग्लैंड की धरती पर कोहली का पहला टेस्ट शतक भी रहा। 

विराट कोहली की साहसिक पारी देख क्रिकेट जगत की दिग्गज हस्तियां उनकी मुरीद हो गई। महान क्रिकेटरों ने कोहली को शुभकामनाएं देने में जरा भी देरी नहीं की। चलिए गौर करते हैं कि महान क्रिकेटरों ने किस प्रकार कोहली को सलाम किया।




(विराट कोहली द्वारा खेली महत्वपूर्ण पारी। टेस्ट सीरीज को अच्छी तरह स्थापित किया। टेस्ट शतक पर आपको बधाई।)
अन्य महान क्रिकेटरों का कोहली को 'विराट' सलाम

