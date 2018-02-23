शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Cheteshwar Pujara becomes proud father of a baby girl

टीम इंडिया के टेस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट को मिली बड़ी खुशी, घर में आई 'लक्ष्मी'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 09:08 AM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara becomes proud father of a baby girl
चेतेश्वर पुजारा
टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर चेतेश्वर पुजारा गुरुवार को पिता बन गए हैं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक पुजारा की पत्नी पूजा पाबरी ने बेटी को जन्म दिया है। भारतीय बल्लेबाज इस खबर के बाद बेहद उत्साहित हुए। वह जल्द ही अपने फैंस से सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए इस खबर को साझा करना चाहेंगे।
बता दें कि बेबी गर्ल पुजारा दंपति की पहली संतान हैं। पुजारा पहले ही सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी पत्नी के प्रेग्नेंट होने की जानकारी साझा कर चुके थे। तब से उनके फैंस भी इसका बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे कि पहले बच्चे का जन्म कब होगा। हाल ही में पुजारा ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर जानकारी दी थी कि वह इस साल अपने पहले बच्चे के आने की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं।

पुजारा ने एक ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा था, 'हम इस साल अपनी बड़ी खुशी की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। सबके लिए आने वाला वर्ष खुशियों से भरा हो जैसा हमारे लिए होने वाला है।'




इससे पहले पुजारा ने अपनी शादी की सालगिरह पर भी एक ट्वीट करके घर में आने वाली खुशी की जानकारी दी थी। तब पुजारा ने लिखा, '5 साल एकसाथ और लिटिल वन आने में हैं।' चेतेश्वर पुजारा और पूजा पाबरी की शादी 13 फरवरी 2013 को राजकोट में हुई थी।



 

cheteshwar pujara puja pabari team india

