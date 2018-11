Loads of Love and Support @RishabPant777. Loved the way you acknowledged the cheers every time. Keep growing. Keep at it. That's how Indian Cricket & Dhoni fans welcomed Rishabh Pant in Chepauk last night. @msdfansofficial @ChennaiIPL @CSKFansOfficial #KnowledgeableChennaiCrowd. pic.twitter.com/j1Ds7Atfk5