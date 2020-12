AUSvIND: मैन ऑफ द मैच रहाणे को मिला मुलाग अवॉर्ड, 152 साल पुराना है इतिहास

The proud recipient and the inaugural winner of the Mullagh Medal - #TeamIndia Captain @ajinkyarahane88 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0cBe2icMzz

A great moment yesterday when Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin) was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/IOgJpDZsrn

Congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane, the inaugural winner of the Mullagh Medal!



The Boxing Day Test Player of the Match medal has been named in honour of trailblazing Indigenous cricketer Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin). pic.twitter.com/nhHH3c6Xmx