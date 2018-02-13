अपना शहर चुनें

BCCI के लिए कमाई का मुख्य स्रोत बन रहा IPL, इस बार हो सकता है 2000 करोड़ का मुनाफा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 11:32 AM IST
BCCI set to earn over 2000 crore rupees profit from IPL
बीसीसीआई के साइड शो आईपीएल (इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग)  की शुरुआत साल 2008 में हुई थी। बीसीसीआई के लिए अब यह मेगा शो कमाई का सबसे बड़ा स्रोत बनता जा रहा है। आईपीएल की वजह से आने वाले वित्त वर्ष में बीसीसीआई का सरप्लस करीब 95 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ सकता है। सीधे तौर पर कहा जाए तो इससे बोर्ड को करीब 2000 करोड़ रुपये का मुनाफा होगा।

बीसीसीआई को अनुमान है कि आने वाले वित्त वर्ष में आईपीएल से 2,017 करोड़ रुपये सरप्लस के उगाए जा सकेंगे। वहीं अन्य इंटरनेशनल और डोमेस्टिक कार्यक्रमों से बोर्ड को सिर्फ 125 करोड़ रुपये सरप्लस के रूप में प्राप्त होंगे। बता दें कि 45 दिनों तक चलने वाले आईपीएल से बोर्ड को होने वाला मुनाफा 320 दिन के अन्य कार्यक्रमों की तुलना में 16 फीसदा ज्यादा है। बोर्ड का यह मुनाफा बुनियादी ढांचे और कार्यक्रमों पर होने वाले कुल खर्च से अलग होता है।
