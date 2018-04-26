शहर चुनें

BCCI recommends Virat Kohli name for Khel Ratna Award and Sunil Gavaskar for Dhyan Chand Award

किंग कोहली के ताज में सजेगा एक और नगीना, मिल सकता है देश का यह बड़ा अवार्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 11:46 AM IST
BCCI recommends Virat Kohli name for Khel Ratna Award and Sunil Gavaskar for Dhyan Chand Award
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली के लिए खुशखबरी है। जल्द ही विराट कोहली के नाम एक और कीर्तिमान दर्ज हो सकता है। सूत्रों की माने तो भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने कप्तान कोहली को राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न देने की सिफारिश की है।




इसके अलावा दिग्गज क्रिकेटर और लिटिल मास्टर सुनील गावस्कर का नाम ध्यान चंद लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड के लिए बढ़ाया गया है। इसके पहले बुधवार को भी शिखर धवन और महिला क्रिकेटर स्मृति मंधाना के नाम को अर्जन अवॉर्ड के लिए भेजे जाने की खबरें सामने आई थी।

