किंग कोहली के ताज में सजेगा एक और नगीना, मिल सकता है देश का यह बड़ा अवार्ड

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली के लिए खुशखबरी है। जल्द ही विराट कोहली के नाम एक और कीर्तिमान दर्ज हो सकता है। सूत्रों की माने तो भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने कप्तान कोहली को राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न देने की सिफारिश की है।

BCCI is recommending Virat Kohli's name for Khel Ratna Award and Sunil Gavaskar's name for Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports: BCCI Sources