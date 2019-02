BCCI Sources on if India will play against Pakistan in World Cup: Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn't play, it's obvious that we won't play. pic.twitter.com/pzKFG1WuID

BCCI Sources on if India will play against Pakistan in World Cup: But the result of that would be that Pakistan will get the points of the match & if it is final (b/w India & Pakistan), they will win the World Cup without even playing. We haven't yet approached ICC in this regard https://t.co/cWsaAgw7R2