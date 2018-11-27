शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   BCCI: any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering date of birth will be disqualified

फर्जी क्रिकेटर्स सावधान! उम्र में बेईमानी की तो अब बीसीसीआई देगा कड़ी सजा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 05:55 PM IST
BCCI: any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering date of birth will be disqualified
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
खेल जगत में खिलाड़ियों का उम्र छिपाना, फर्जी दस्तावेज पेशकर टीम में चयनित होना कोई नई बात नहीं। ऐसे में अब बीसीसीआई ने इस दिशा में कठोर नियम बनाने का फैसला लिया है। इसके मुताबिक अब अगर कोई भी क्रिकेटर अपनी जन्म तारीख से छेड़छाड़ का दोषी पाया जाएगा तो उसे बीसीसीआई के किसी भी टूर्नामेंट से 2 साल के लिए प्रतिबंधित कर दिया जाएगा।
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Television

अनूप जलोटा के बारे में कुछ ऐसा बोल गईं राखी सावंत, शर्म से पानी-पानी हो जाएंगी जसलीन

26 नवंबर 2018

rakhi sawant
Rakhi Sawant
rakhi sawant
rakhi sawant
Television

अनूप जलोटा के बारे में कुछ ऐसा बोल गईं राखी सावंत, शर्म से पानी-पानी हो जाएंगी जसलीन

26 नवंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

27 नवंबर 2018

jio Offer
Tech Diary

रिलांयस जियो फ्री में दे रहा है 10GB डाटा, ऐसे चेक करें आपको मिला या नहीं

27 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

लारा दत्ता के पति महेश भूपति ने खोला साजिद खान की करतूतों का चिट्ठा, सेट पर एक्ट्रेस के साथ करते थे ये सब...

27 नवंबर 2018

mahesh bhupati
mahesh bhupati
sajid khan
lara dutta
Bollywood

लारा दत्ता के पति महेश भूपति ने खोला साजिद खान की करतूतों का चिट्ठा, सेट पर एक्ट्रेस के साथ करते थे ये सब...

27 नवंबर 2018

Television

श्रीसंथ ने बिग बॉस 12 में किया एक और बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोप के बाद करने वाले थे सुसाइड'

27 नवंबर 2018

sreesanth
Sreesanth
Sreesanth
Sreesanth
Television

श्रीसंथ ने बिग बॉस 12 में किया एक और बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोप के बाद करने वाले थे सुसाइड'

27 नवंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

27 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bcci bcci tournament fake birth certificate
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

वॉलमार्ट
World of Wonders

जब सुपरमार्केट से मुफ्त मिलने लगा सामान तो ग्राहक रह गए हैरान, वजह बेहद चौंकाने वाली

27 नवंबर 2018

Know How obesity can damages your mind as well as your body
Health & Fitness

बढ़ रहा है मोटापा तो हो जाएं सावधान, कम उम्र में ही जा सकती है याददाश्त

27 नवंबर 2018

fisherwoman
Rest of World

समुद्र में गोता लगाकर मछली पकड़ने वाली दादी-नानी

27 नवंबर 2018

pakistan is training girls and womens for militancy missions in pok against india
Jammu

आपकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल ये लड़कियां बन सकती हैं खतरा, पाकिस्तान के नए पैंतरे से रहें सावधान

26 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
China

दावा : चीन में पैदा हुई दुनिया की पहली ‘डिजाइनर बेबी’

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Andhra Pradesh Village Bans Women to wear Nighties at home
Relationship

इस शहर में महिलाएं नहीं पहन सकतीं नाइटी, इतने हजार का लगता है जुर्माना

26 नवंबर 2018

शिवराज सिंह चौहान- कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश और मिजोरम में थम गया प्रचार का पहिया, इन दिग्गजों पर रहेगी नजर

26 नवंबर 2018

Samurai Sword
Science Wonders

अंतरिक्ष में विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटेगी ये तलवार, इसकी 'धार' का नहीं होगा अंदाजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा ‘अमर उजाला अपराजिता’ अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ जिओना चाना
India News

मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव : मतदान के लिए तैयार दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा परिवार

26 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

मिताली राज
Cricket News

मिताली राज को ड्रेसिंग रूम में नजरबंद रखना चाहते थे रमेश पोवार, शिकायती पत्र में सामने आई सच्चाई

भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की वन-डे कप्तान मिताली राज ने बीसीसीआई को शिकायती पत्र लिखा, जिसमें उन्होंने कोच रमेश पोवार पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाया।

27 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Armaan Jaffer
Cricket News

तिहरा शतक जड़ने वाले युवा बल्लेबाज अरमान मुंबई रणजी टीम में शामिल

26 नवंबर 2018

ICC T-20 Ranking: Kuldeep Yadav on number three, Adam Jampa first time in Top five
Cricket News

ICC टी-20 रैंकिंग: कुलदीप यादव की बल्ले-बल्ले, टॉप-5 में बनाई जगह, नंबर एक कौन?

26 नवंबर 2018

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर
Cricket News

भारत के खिलाफ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाजों को तैयार करेंगे स्मिथ-वॉर्नर, यह होगा कंगारुओं का अगला प्लान

26 नवंबर 2018

Yasir Shah
Cricket News

PAKvNZ: यासिर शाह के आगे कीवियों ने टेके घुटने, फॉलोऑन खेलने को हुए मजबूर

26 नवंबर 2018

Mitchell Starc is back in Australian side ahead of third and final Sydeny T20
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तीसरे टी-20 के लिए बुलाया सबसे खतरनाक बॉलर

24 नवंबर 2018

harmanpreet kaur
Cricket News

हरमनप्रीत कौर बनीं महिला टी-20 विश्व एकादश की कप्तान

26 नवंबर 2018

ipl 2019
Cricket News

18 दिसंबर को होगी आईपीएल नीलामी! फैंस के लिए बीसीसीआई अपनाएगा अनोखा तरीका

25 नवंबर 2018

ind vs aus toss
Cricket News

INDvAUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ निर्णायक मुकाबला, विराट ब्रिगेड के सामने ये होगी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती

25 नवंबर 2018

women’s T20 cricket to be included in 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Cricket News

अगले कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों में शामिल हो सकता है महिला टी-20 क्रिकेट, ICC ने जमा किया आवेदन

26 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर क्या उमेश यादव को टीम में जगह मिलनी चाहिए?

उमेश यादव ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 10 विकेट चटकाए।

15 अक्टूबर 2018

IPL 2018: Opening ceremony on 6th April 2018 in Mumbai special story 1:10

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

Related

ICC World Cup 2019: Tickets For Six Matches Already Sold Out, Including India vs Pakistan
Cricket News

विश्व कप 2019: भारत-पाक मैच की सारी टिकट बिकींं, ये छह मुकाबले भी अभी से सुपरहिट

22 नवंबर 2018

श्रीलंका टीम
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड के हाथों 'व्हाइट वॉश' होने से पहले श्रीलंका ने चयनकर्ताओं को किया बर्खास्त

25 नवंबर 2018

icc
Cricket News

आईसीसी ने 'विश्व टी-20 चैंपियनशिप' का नाम बदलकर रखा 'टी-20 विश्व कप'

24 नवंबर 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

'विराट को चेस पसंद है', टीम इंडिया की रोमांचक जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर आईं इस तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं

25 नवंबर 2018

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड ने श्रीलंका का उसी की धरती पर किया क्लीन स्वीप, विदेश में तीसरी बार किया यह कारनामा

26 नवंबर 2018

england test team
Cricket News

SLvENG: श्रीलंका का क्लीन स्वीप करने से इंग्लैंड महज छह विकेट दूर

25 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.