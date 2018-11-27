BCCI: Wish to reiterate that from the 2018-19 season, any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering his/her date of birth will be disqualified and barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for a period of 2 years i.e. 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/YyF43dJ598— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018
भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की वन-डे कप्तान मिताली राज ने बीसीसीआई को शिकायती पत्र लिखा, जिसमें उन्होंने कोच रमेश पोवार पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाया।
27 नवंबर 2018