स्मिथ के बाद वॉर्नर भी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में फूट-फूटकर रोए, कहा- जब तक जिंदा हूं पछताता रहूंगा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 09:06 AM IST
डेविड वॉर्नर
डेविड वॉर्नर - फोटो : the guardian
बॉल टेम्परिंग विवाद में दोषी पाए गए ऑस्ट्रेलिया के उप-कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर, स्टीव स्मिथ और केमरन बेनक्रॉफ्ट की तरह ही मीडिया के सामने आए और अपनी गलती स्वीकारी। उन्होंने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान कहा कि मैं अपनी गलती स्वीकार करता हूं और इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टीम का उप-कप्तान होने के नाते मैंने जो गतली कि उसके लिए मैं अपने तहे दिल से मांफी मांगता हूं। 
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान वॉर्नर भी स्मिथ की तरह फफक फफक के रोने लगे। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि जो एक साल का बैन उन पर लगा है उसके खिलाफ वह अपील करने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं लेकिन अभी कोई फैसला नहीं लिया है। 





वॉर्नर ने कहा कि मैं सिर्फ क्रिकेट खेलकर अपने देश को गौरवान्वित महसूस करवाना चाहता हूं लेकिन मुझे इस बात का भी एहसास है कि मैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए शायद कभी भी क्रिकेट नहीं खेल पाउंगा। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं जब तक जिंदा रहूंगा तब तक मुझे इस गलती का एहसास रहेगा, मैं हमेशा पछताता रहूंगा।' वह पूरी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान बेहद ही भावुक नजर आए और उनकी आंखों से आंसू बहते रहे। 

बता दें कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के दौरान केमरन ब्रेनक्रॉफ्ट बॉल के साथ छेड़छाड़ करते हुए कैमरे में कैद हो गए थे। जिसके बाद विवाद बढ़ता ही चला गया और इसके लिए बेनक्रॉफ्ट सहित स्मिथ और वॉर्नर को दोषी पाया गया। इसके बाद क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने स्मिथ और वॉर्नर के खेलने पर एक साल का बैन लगाया और बेनक्रॉफ्ट पर 9 महीने की पाबंदी। वहीं, बीसीसीआई ने भी स्मिथ और वॉर्नर के आईपीएल खेलने पर एक साल की रोक लगाने का फैसला सुनाया है। 

