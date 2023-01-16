{"_id":"63c5614bd452102b0343834f","slug":"babar-azam-private-chat-and-video-leaked-online-accused-of-having-affair-with-teammate-s-girlfriend-2023-01-16","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Babar Azam Video: पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर की चैट और वीडियो वायरल, साथी खिलाड़ी की गर्लफ्रेंड से अफेयर का आरोप","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

विस्तार

Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just 👎🏿



I hope allah is watching all this .



pic.twitter.com/nlKEp55dUB— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 15, 2023

@sawerapasha ye Babar Azam ka sach hai? Last time bhi ispe R ka laga tha. Us waqt PCB ne bacha liya. Ab ye naya kya shuru hua hai? Aur isko Kohli banna hai. https://t.co/G7ys6CBh4o — Sachin Dalvi (@SachInOut) January 16, 2023

IF the allegations on Babar Azam are true even then what is she asking Justice for

For breakup?! There are alot of people who couldn't work out together broke up will they all come up and ask for justice there's no point in it and if you broke up this doesn't mean that you will — Rahma Khan (@cric_freak786) January 16, 2023

Please stop this campaign against your national team captain, don't stoop so low. You're not supposed to share pictures without approval anyway. Babar Azam is one of the best players ever produced by Pakistan and this will not only damage him but also Pakistan cricket 🙏🏼 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 15, 2023

पहले भी विवाद में फंस चुके हैं बाबर

यह पहली बार नहीं है जब बाबर इस तरह के विवाद में फंसे हैं। इससे पहले नवंबर 2020 में, एक महिला ने बाबर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाते हुए दावा किया था कि बाबर ने शादी करने का वादा करके 10 साल तक उसका शोषण किया। महिला ने कहा था "मैं बाबर को उस समय से जानती हूं जब उसका क्रिकेट से कोई लेना-देना नहीं था। वह एक गरीब घर से था। मुझे उम्मीद है कि यहां मेरे सभी भाई-बहन मुझे न्याय दिलाने में मदद करेंगे, ताकि किसी भी बेटी के साथ वह न हो जो मेरे साथ हो रहा है।"



महिला ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा था " बाबर और मैं एक ही कॉलोनी में पले-बढ़े हैं, हम साथ रहते थे। वो मेरा स्कूल का दोस्त था। 2010 में उसने मुझे प्रपोज किया और मैंने उसका प्रस्ताव स्वीकार कर लिया। दरअसल उसने मेरे घर आकर मुझे प्रपोज किया था। जैसे-जैसे समय बीतता गया, हमारी समझ बेहतर होती गई। हमने शादी करने का प्लान किया था और अपने परिवार वालों को जानकारी दी, लेकिन उन्होंने मना कर दिया।'' फिर बाबर और मैंने कोर्ट मैरिज करने का फैसला किया। 2011 में, बाबर और मैं भाग गए और उसने शादी का वादा करके मुझे किराए के घर में रखा। उस दौरान मैं उनसे शादी करने के लिए कहती रही लेकिन उन्होंने कहा, 'हम शादी करने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं। समय के साथ हम शादी कर लेंगे।"

पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। इंग्लैंड के बाद न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ घरेलू सीरीज में पाकिस्तान के खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद उनकी कप्तानी खतरे में थी और अब मैदान के बाहर भी उनकी परेशानी बढ़ गई है। बाबर आजम की निजी चैट और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही उनके ऊपर आरोप लगाया जा रहा है कि साथी खिलाड़ी की गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ उनका अफेयर था। बाबर ने यह भी कहा था कि अगर वह उनके साथ बातचीत जारी रखती हैं तो टीम में उनके ब्वायफ्रेंड की जगह बनी रहेगी।इसके अलावा बाबर की बातचीत की कई रिकॉर्डिंग भी वायरल हो रही हैं। हालांकि, बाबर के फैंस का कहना है कि उन्हें फंसाने के लिए ये सारी चीजें जानबूझकर बनाई गई हैं। उनको कप्तान के पद से हटाने के लिए यह सब किया जा रहा है।