बॉल टेंपरिंग के मामले में बुरे फंसे स्टिव स्मिथ, यह हरकत हुई कैमरे में कैद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:19 AM IST
australian captain Steve Smith used lip balm on ball against england
Steve Smith
एशेज सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों मिली करारी हार का बदला इंग्लैंड ने ले लिया है। पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में इंग्लिश टीम ने कंगारुओं को 3-0 से पछाड़कर अजेय बढ़त हासिल कर ली है। इसी बीच ऑस्ट्रेलियन टीम के कप्तान स्टिव स्मिथ गेंद से छेड़छाड़ करने के एक मामले में बुरे फंस गए हैं। दरअसल मैच के दौरान स्मिथ गेंद पर लिप बाम लगाते हुए कैमरे में कैद हो गए।

यह घटना इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जा रहे तीसरे वनडे मैच के 34वें ओवर की है। मैच में इंग्लैंड 4 विकेट के नुकसान पर 160 रन से ज्यादा का स्कोर कर चुका था। तभी गेंद ऑस्ट्रेलियन कैप्टन स्टिव स्मिथ के पास गई, जिसके बाद उन्होंने हाथ से उस पर लिप बाम रगड़ना शुरू कर दिया।

वीडियो सामने आने के बाद स्मिथ ने इस आरोप को सिरे से नकार दिया। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं सिर्फ थूक से गेंद को चमकाने का प्रयास कर रहा था और इसके लिए मैंने किसी बाहरी चीज की सहायता नहीं ली है।' अपने बचाव में बोलते हुए स्मिथ ने कहा मैच के दौरान मैंने होंठों पर लिप बाम का इस्तेमाल ही नहीं किया था तो इसमें यह बात कहां से आ गई।

बता दें कि दोनों टीमों के बीच हाल ही में खेली गई एशेज सीरीज में भी इस तरह का मामला सामने आया था। मेलबर्न टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन पर नाखून से गेंद को खरोचने का आरोप लगा था। ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर माइकल स्‍लेटर और शेन वॉर्न ने एंडरसन की हरकत पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा था कि वह गेंद से अतिरिक्त मदद लेने के लिए ऐसा कर रहे थे।
steve smith steve smith bowl tempering australia vs england james anderson

Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

