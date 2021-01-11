भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का बजा डंका, किसी ने की अंगद से तुलना तो किसी को याद आए द्रविड़

A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁— ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021
An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5RLA5aqnQp
'Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and cometh the team'. Extremely proud of #TeamIndia for putting up a fight on Day 5. Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @Hanumavihari, @cheteshwar1 & @ashwinravi99. Well done, guys! Hello Brisbane 🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2021
Really proud of #TeamIndia!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021
Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @cheteshwar1, @ashwinravi99 and @Hanumavihari for the roles they’ve played brilliantly.
Any guesses in which dressing room the morale will be high? 😀#OneTeamOneCause #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hG60Iy6Lva
What a remarkable performance by Team India. Once again great show of resilience under grave provocation, spate of injuries and several key players missing. Bravo! #AUSvsIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021
Not a #Draw This was a win.... Team India built and held a wall against the odds and against the cynics. BRAVO! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/QifGXC8dOV— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2021
During post match presentation#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bizralGGR6— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1No_aalsi) January 11, 2021
Some heroic efforts that will not be reflected in a scoreboard😍🙌🙌@Hanumavihari @ashwinravi99 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/BqmW6OdX3t— Devendra Patole (@PatoleDevendra) January 11, 2021
#hanumavihari played the angad innings for India in #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KreRqOz1hR— Saurabh Mishra (@100rabh_says) January 11, 2021