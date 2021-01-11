शहर चुनें
भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का बजा डंका, किसी ने की अंगद से तुलना तो किसी को याद आए द्रविड़

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Jan 2021 02:58 PM IST
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया - फोटो : Social media

ख़बर सुनें
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच सिडनी में खत्म हुआ टेस्ट मैच भारतीय क्रिकेट इतिहास के लिए यादगार बन गया। कठिन परिस्थितियों में कई चुनौतियों का सामना करते हुए जिस तरह से टीम इंडिया ने एकजुट होकर प्रदर्शन किया, उसकी हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है। तीसरे टेस्ट के पांचवें दिन जिस तरीके से टीम के मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाजों ने बल्लेबाजी की और जीत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मुंह से छीनकर मैच ड्रॉ करवाने में सफल रहे, उसे देखकर हर कोई गदगद है अपने-अपने अंदाज में टीम इंडिया को बधाइयां दे रहा है। ऐसे में आइए एक नजर डालते हैं कुछ प्रतिक्रियायों पर।
राहुल द्रविड़ को जन्मदिन का शानदार तोहफा
cricket cricket news national ind vs aus india vs australia indian cricket team rahul dravid hanuma vihari ravichandran ashwin bcci rishabh pant भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
