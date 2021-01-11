भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का बजा डंका, किसी ने की अंगद से तुलना तो किसी को याद आए द्रविड़

बीसीसीआई के सचिव जय शाह ने ट्वीट कर टीम इंडिया को उसके खेल के लिए बधाई दी। शाह ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया पर गर्व है। उन्होंने विशेषतौर पर अश्विन, पुजारा, विहारी और पंत की सराहना की।

'Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and cometh the team'. Extremely proud of #TeamIndia for putting up a fight on Day 5. Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @Hanumavihari, @cheteshwar1 & @ashwinravi99. Well done, guys! Hello Brisbane 🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2021

What a remarkable performance by Team India. Once again great show of resilience under grave provocation, spate of injuries and several key players missing. Bravo! #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

Not a #Draw This was a win.... Team India built and held a wall against the odds and against the cynics. BRAVO! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/QifGXC8dOV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2021

दिग्गज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी कि टीम इंडिया पर गर्व है। उन्होंने भी अश्विन, पंत, पुजारा और विहारी को विशेष रूप से बधाई दी। सचिन ने पूछा कि अंदाजा लगाइए किस ड्रेसिंग रूम का हौसला बढ़ा होगा।पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, 'टीम इंडिया ने क्या शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। उकसावे, चोटें और स्टार खिलाड़ियों की गैरमौजूदगी में जबरदस्त पलटवार। शानदार'मशहूर उद्योगपति और महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने लिखा, 'यह ड्रॉ नहीं जीत है। टीम इंडिया ने जिस तरह से चुनौतियों के खिलाफ एक दीवार का निर्माण किया वह काबिलेतारीफ है। लाजवाब'