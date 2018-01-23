Download App
Cricket News

अनिल कुंबले बोले, IPL में इस खिलाड़ी को नहीं खरीद पाएंगे धोनी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 06:11 PM IST
anil kumble says dhoni can not buy ashwin in ipl auction
अनिल कुंबले और एम एस धोनी - फोटो : File
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2018 की नीलामी इसी महीने 27 और 28 जनवरी को होनी है और इस नीलामी से पहले टीम इंडिया के पूर्व दिग्गज लेग स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले ने कहा है कि रविचंद्रन अश्विन को इस सीजन में उनकी पूर्व फ्रेंचाइजी चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स (सीएसके) उन्हें नहीं खरीद पाएगी। 

कुंबले ने कहा कि सीएसके बेशक अश्विन को खरीदने की पूरजोर कोशिश करेगी। लेकिन दूसरे फ्रेंचाइजी भी उन्हें अपनी टीम में शामिल करना चाहेगी। उन्होंने ने कहा कि चेन्नई की टीम धोनी, रैना और जडेजा को रिटेन करके पहले ही काफी पैसे खर्च कर चुकी है। ऐसे में अब सीएसके एक स्पिनर के ऊपर 4 से 5 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च नहीं करेगी। जबकि उनकी वैल्यू इससे कही ज्यादा। उनके ऊपर हर फ्रेंचाइजी दांव लगाना चाहेगी और इससे सीएसके लिए उन्हें पाना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।  

उनका कहना है कि एक बार फिर सीएसके अश्विन और जडेजा की जोड़ी बनाना चाहेगी, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा होना बहुत मुश्किल नजर आ रहा है।  

वहीं, इसके दूसरे तरह सीएसके के कप्तान एम एस धोनी ने साफ कर दिया है कि वह पूरी कोशिश करेंगे कि अश्विन को अपनी टीम में शामिल कर सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि अश्विन स्थानीय खिलाड़ी हैं, हमारी कोशिश होगी कि अधिक से अधिक स्थानीय खिलाड़ियों को टीम में लिया जाए। लेकिन हम चाहेंगे कि टीम में ब्रावो, डु प्लेसिस और ब्रेंडन मैकुलम जैसी खिलाड़ी भी हों।''

ms dhoni anill kumble ravichandran ashwin ipl auction 2018

