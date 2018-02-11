अपना शहर चुनें

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान ने पकड़ा हार्दिक पांड्या का अविश्वसनीय कैच, बन गए 'हीरो'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:09 PM IST
aiden markram takes a stunner of hardik pandya in fourth odi
एडेन मार्करम
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने क्रिकेट जगत को एक से बढ़कर एक फील्डर दिए हैं। सबसे पहले जोंटी रोड्स और हर्शेल गिब्स का दिमाग नाम में आता है। फिर एबी डीविलियर्स और फाफ डू प्लेसी ने मोर्चा संभाला।

अब इस खास लिस्ट में कार्यवाहक कप्तान एडेन मार्करम का नाम भी जुड़ गया है, जिन्होंने शनिवार को जोहानसबर्ग के वांडरर्स स्टेडियम में एक शानदार कैच लपककर दक्षिण अफ्रीका क्रिकेट के फील्डिंग स्तर को पुख्ता तौर पर साबित किया। 

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ चौथे वन-डे में मार्करम ने दर्शनीय कैच लपका और हार्दिक पांड्या को पवेलियन लौटने के लिए मजबूर किया। भारतीय पारी के 47वें ओवर की अंतिम गेंद पर मार्करम हवा में उछले और एक हाथ से अविश्वसनीय कैच पकड़कर खतरनाक पांड्या को आउट किया।
