फाफ डु प्लेसी की जगह यह खिलाड़ी बना द. अफ्रीका का कप्तान, अंडर-19 में संभाल चुका है टीम की कमान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 07:57 PM IST
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच दूसरा वनडे 4 फरवरी को सेंचुरियन में खेला जायेगा। इस मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका एक नए कप्तान के साथ मैदान पर उतरेगी। गौरतलब है कि पिछले मैच में शतक ठोकने वाले अफ्रीकी कप्तान फाफ डु प्लेसी चोट के कारण सीरीज से बाहर हो गए हैं। वहीं अनुभवी खिलाड़ी एबी डिविलियर्स भी चोट के कारण पहले दो मुकाबलों से बाहर हो चुके हैं।

ऐसे में टीम की कमान एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को सौंपी जा रही है, जिसे इंटरनेशन क्रिकेट का बहुत ज्यादा अनुभव नहीं है। सूत्रों की मानें तो दो इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने वाले एडिन मार्करम को टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज में अफ्रीकी टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया है। हालांकि मार्करम अंडर-19 लेवल पर पहले टीम की कमान संभाल चुके हैं।

एडिन मार्करम ने बेशक इंटरनेशनल वनडे क्रिकेट बहुत ज्यादा नहीं खेला है, लेकिन इस दौरे पर टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में उनका प्रदर्शन बेहद शानदार रहा था। हालांकि छह मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में पहला मैच गंवाने वाली अफ्रीकी टीम के नए कप्तान पर हार की वजह से दबाव जरूर रहेगा।

बता दें कि भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच छह वनडे मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच डरबन में खेला गया था। भारत ने यह मैच 6 विकेट से जीता था। इस मैच में अफ्रीकी टीम के कप्तान फाफ डु प्लेसी ने शानदार शतक लगाया था, लेकिन उंगली में चोट लगने की वजह से वह सीरीज से बाहर हो गए।
