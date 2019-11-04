शहर चुनें

बांग्लादेश से हार के बाद भड़के भारतीय फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर पंत और खलील की लगाई क्लास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 09:50 AM IST
भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच दिल्ली के अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम में खेले गए पहले टी-20 मैच में भारत को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। मुशफिकुर रहीम (60*) और सौम्या सरकार (39) की शानदार पारियों की बदौलत बांग्लादेश ने पहले टी-20 मुकाबले में भारत को सात विकेट से करारी शिकस्त दी । इस जीत के साथ ही बांग्लादेश ने टी-20 मुकाबलों में भारत को पहली बार मात भी दी है। हार के बाद भारतीय फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी भड़ास निकाली। लोगों ने इस हार के लिए ऋषभ पंत,क्रुणाल पंड्या और खलील अहमद को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।


 
