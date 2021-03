बॉलिंग मशीन राशिद खान: 21वीं सदी के एक टेस्ट मैच में सर्वाधिक ओवर फेंकने वाले गेंदबाज

🚨RECORD ALERT🚨



Rashid Khan bowled 99.2 overs in this Test match.

This is the most by anyone in the 21st century. Rashid Khan is Bowling machine.

Previous Best: Shane Warne: 98 overs vs SA, 2002