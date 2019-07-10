शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   70th Birthday of Sunil Gavaskar BCCI and ICC celebrate little master birthday

70 साल के हुए लिटिल मास्टर गावस्कर, ममता बनर्जी से लेकर आईसीसी-बीसीसीआई ने दी शुभकामनाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 11:27 AM IST
सुनिल गावस्कर
सुनिल गावस्कर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के महानतम बल्लेबाजों में से एक, जिन्हें सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली जैसे दिग्गज बल्लेबाज अपना आइडल मानते हैं, दुनिया ने जिन्हें द लिटिल मास्टर नाम का तमगा दिया, क्रिकेट के आभुषण कहे जाने वाले सुनील गावस्कर का आज जन्मदिन है। 10 जुलाई 1949 को जन्मे गावस्कर आज 70 साल के हो गए। गावस्कर टेस्ट क्रिकेट में सबसे पहले 10 हजार रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज थे।
विज्ञापन
गावस्कर ने अपना टेस्ट डेब्यू 1971 में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पोर्ट ऑफ स्पेन में किया था और अपने पहले ही मैच में 65 रन की अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली थी। गावस्कर के नाम टेस्ट में 34 शतक है। 125 टेस्ट मैच खेलते हुए उन्होंने 10122 रन बनाए। गावस्कर ने वनडे डेब्यू इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ लीड्स में 1974 में किया था। उन्होंने 108 मैचों में 3092 रन बनाए, जिसमें एक मात्र शतक लगाया है। गावस्कर 1983 में कपिल देव की कप्तानी में वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम के हिस्सा रहे हैं।

लिटिल मास्टर के बर्थडे लोग उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के द्वारा शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं गावस्कर के जन्मदिन पर बीसीसीआई और आईसीसी समेत बाकी लोगों ने कैसे शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: मैनचेस्टर में कैसा है मौसम, क्या आज हो पाएगा कल का अधूरा मैच पूरा?

10 जुलाई 2019

अदिति माथुर अपने परिवार के साथ
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: 25 हजार किमी की यात्रा कर सिंगापुर से लंदन विश्व कप देखने पहुंचा भारतीय परिवार

10 जुलाई 2019

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

संन्यास लेने के बाद अब युवराज IPL को लेकर क्यों कर रहे मलाल?

10 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
टीम इंडिया फाइनल!
Sports

CWC 2019: आज पूरा होगा भारत-न्यूजीलैंड का बचा हुआ मैच, इस वजह से टीम इंडिया पहुंच सकती है फाइनल में

10 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: रिजर्व-डे पर भी हो गई बारिश तो क्या होंगे भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मैच के समीकरण?

10 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
इंडिया vs न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
बारिश की वजह से नहीं हो सका भारत-न्यूजीलैंड का मैच
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: रिजर्व-डे पर भी हो गई बारिश तो क्या होंगे भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मैच के समीकरण?

10 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: पहली गेंद पर ही भारत से हुई महाभूल, गंवा दिया डीआरएस

10 जुलाई 2019

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
Astrology

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
विज्ञापन
sunil gavaskar sunil gavaskar birthday icc bcci cricket world cup 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

2020 में 20 वर्ष
India News

20 साल में गुम हो गईं वो 20 चीजें, जो कभी थीं जिंदगी का अटूट हिस्सा

10 जुलाई 2019

39500 Indians acquired permanent residence in Canada in 2018
Business Diary

अमेरिका को छोड़ अब कनाडा बन रहा है भारतीयों का 'दूसरा घर'

10 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

नेपाल में रोकी गई भारतीय मेडिकल छात्रों की डिग्री, भारतीय दूतावास से गुहार

10 जुलाई 2019

CBI conducts raids at 110 locations in 19 states
India News

भ्रष्टाचार और आतंक पर बड़ा प्रहार: दिल्ली, मध्य प्रदेश समेत 19 राज्यों में 110 जगह सीबीआई छापा

10 जुलाई 2019

PUBG
Delhi NCR

भारत में ऑनलाइन पबजी पर लग सकता है प्रतिबंध

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

मरने से पहले एक शख्स संग मिल गुरु दत्त ने पी थी शराब, पत्नी से झगड़ा और फिर कर ली आत्महत्या

8 जुलाई 2019

sacred games 2
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 ट्रेलर: जिंदा होकर फिर लौट आया 'गणेश गायतोंडे', पता चलेगा 25 दिन में क्या होगा

9 जुलाई 2019

ajay jadeja,Sunil Gavaskar
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: मुट्ठी में थी जीत, बाकी हिसाब आज करेगा भारत

LIVE World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल के लिए तैयार भारत-न्यूजीलैंड, मैच में बारिश के आसार

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
जो रूट
Cricket News

CWC 2019: प्लंकेट की आस्ट्रेलिया को चेतावनी तो रूट ने कहा- लीग मैच का लेंगे बदला

10 जुलाई 2019

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli gave big statement ahead of semi final against New Zealand
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले विराट ने ये पांच बड़े बयान देकर न्यूजीलैंड को घबराने पर मजबूर कर दिया

8 जुलाई 2019

Manchester weather
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टॉस के वक्त बारिश बिगाड़ सकती है खेल, मैनचेस्टर में कैसा है आज मौसम

9 जुलाई 2019

नोपाल बनाम हॉन्ग कॉन्ग
Cricket News

NEPvHK: टॉस के दौरान हुआ कुछ ऐसा, जिसे देख सब रह गए हक्के-बक्के

10 जुलाई 2019

मोहम्मद शमी-विराट कोहली
Cricket News

पूर्व पाक क्रिकेटर का बेतुका बयान 'भाजपा के दबाव में शमी को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ बाहर किया गया'

8 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल में पहली बार भिड़ेंगे भारत-न्यूजीलैंड, कौन रहा है विश्व कप का दबंग

9 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया vs न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

16 साल बाद विश्व कप में आमने-सामने भारत और न्यूजीलैंड, फाइनल के लिए होगा कड़ा मुकाबला

9 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल में कीवियों को चारों खाने चित करने उतरेगा भारत, कब-कहां-कैसे देखें LIVE स्ट्रीमिंग  

9 जुलाई 2019

सौरभ गांगुली
Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली के बर्थडे पर साथी क्रिकटरों ने दी बधाई, सहवाग ने अनोखे अंदाज में मनाया जश्न

8 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

CWC 2019: आज पूरा होगा भारत-न्यूजीलैंड का बचा हुआ मैच, इस वजह से टीम इंडिया पहुंच सकती है फाइनल में

मंगलवार को भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का पहला सेमीफाइनल बारिश की वजह से रोक दिया गया। मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड ग्राउंड पर लगातार बारिश की वजह से अब ये मैच रिजर्व डे यानी बुधवार को दोबारा से है।

10 जुलाई 2019

शबाना 3:34

पायल रोहतगी ने वीडियो के जरिए अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी को दी हिदायत, कहा- गलत बातें फैला रही हैं शबाना

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

मायानगरी में अलग-अलग अंदाज में नजर आए राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:25

सनी लियोनी ने मुंबई में खोला अनोखा स्कूल, किताबों से नहीं दिल से होगी पढ़ाई

9 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:27

10 जुलाई को पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को खुद से किया था अलग

9 जुलाई 2019

Related

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

रोहित-राहुल का शतकीय प्रहार, अब विश्व कप 2019 के सेमीफाइनल में होगी भारत-न्यूजीलैंड की टक्कर

7 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली और केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

कोहली और विलियमसन की जंग पुरानी है, 11 साल बाद एक बार फिर विश्व कप में आमने-सामने

8 जुलाई 2019

सौरभ गांगुली
Cricket News

Bday spl: लॉर्डस की बालकनी में टी-शर्ट उतार कर पछताते हैं सौरव गांगुली

8 जुलाई 2019

पाकिसस्तानी क्रिकेटर्स
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: मुश्किल में पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर, हुक्का पीने को लेकर कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

9 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

मैच से पहले विराट कोहली ने बताया, भारत-न्यूजीलैंड में कौन जीतेगा सेमीफाइनल?

9 जुलाई 2019

शाहीन शाह अफरीदी
Cricket News

जीत कर भी हारा पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश पर फतह के साथ खत्म हुआ विश्व कप 2019 में सफर

6 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited