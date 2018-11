राहुल ने कमलनाथ को कमल कहकर बुलाया तो सीएम शिवराज को लगा बुरा 

Yesterday Rahul Gandhi went to a restaurant in Indore to have ice cream&Kamal Nath was also with him,who has worked with his father(Rajiv Gandhi).He said,'Kamal ice cream bohat achi hai tum bhi khao'.Is this Indian culture to address a man of 70-75 years by his name?:MP CM(31/10) pic.twitter.com/11V4iIDScv