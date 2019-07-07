शहर चुनें

Women groups being trained under government scheme to promote manure in Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: जैविक खाद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए महिला समूहों को दिया जा प्रशिक्षण 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 12:43 PM IST
महिलाओं को दिया जा रहा प्रशिक्षण
महिलाओं को दिया जा रहा प्रशिक्षण - फोटो : ANI
छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर जिले में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की 'नरवा, गरवा, घुरवा और बाड़ी योजना' के तहत राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन (एनआरएलएम) के तहत आने वाले महिला समूहों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। इसमें महिलाओं को जैविक खाद बनाना और उन्हें प्राकृतिक पेस्ट एमजीएमटी की दुकानों पर बेचना सिखाया जा रहा है, ताकि जैविक खाद को बढ़ावा दिया जा सके।
chief minister bhupesh baghel women groups government schemes trianing natural manure selling makking मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल प्राकृतिक खाद सरकारी योजना प्रशिक्षण
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सलियों को किया ढेर, हथियार बरामद

सभी नक्सलियों के शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं। पुलिस को उनके पास से सात हथियार भी मिले हैं।

6 जुलाई 2019

सदन में कीचड़ फैलाते भाजपा पार्षद मनोज प्रजापति
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : रायपुर नगर निगम के विरोध में भाजपा पार्षद ने सदन में फैलाया कीचड़, देखें वीडियो

2 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर जिले में जंगली हाथी के हमले में वृद्ध महिला की मौत

5 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: बस्तर में एक इनामी नक्सली गिरफ्तार, सुकमा में दो ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: धमतरी के जंगल से नक्सलियों के एके 47 रायफल जैसे हथियार और नगदी बरामद

1 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : आम तोड़ने गए बच्चों के बीच विवाद, पेचकस मारकर ले ली पांच साल के बच्चे की जान

2 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Chhattisgarh

भूपेश बघेल की जगह मोहन मरकाम को मिली छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति की कमान

28 जून 2019

सपा नेता संतोष (जिनकी नक्सलियों ने हत्या कर दी)
Chhattisgarh

नक्सल आतंक: घर से अगवा कर समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता की बेरहमी से हत्या

19 जून 2019

कैदियों के बच्चों का स्कूल में हुआ दाखिला
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पिता के साथ जेल में थी छह साल की बेटी, अब कलेक्टर ने दी नई जिंदगी

26 जून 2019

भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल भी पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में नहीं जाएंगे

29 मई 2019

