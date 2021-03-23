शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Naxals Attack IED Blast : Three security personnel killed and several injured as naxals blow up a bus in Narayanpur district

Naxals Attack IED Blast : नारायणपुर जिले में बारूदी सुरंग में विस्फोट कर बस को उड़ाया, तीन जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली। Published by: योगेश साहू Updated Tue, 23 Mar 2021 05:40 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Naxalite IED Blast (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Naxalite IED Blast (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Amar Ujala (File Photo)
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित नारायणपुर जिले में मंगलवार को नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षा बलों की बस को बारूदी सुरंग में विस्फोट कर उड़ा दिया है। घटना में तीन जवान शहीद हो गए हैं जबकि कई अन्य जवान घायल हैं।
विज्ञापन


डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी ने बताया कि जिला रिजर्व गार्ड के तीन जवान शहीद हुए हैं और करीब 20 जवान घायल हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि लगातार 3 आईईडी ब्लास्ट हुए हैं।

 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chhattisgarh dm awasthi naxals narayanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

केएल राहुल और क्रुणाल पांड्या
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: धवन के बाद क्रुणाल-राहुल की आतिशी साझेदारी, भारत ने इंग्लैंड को दिया 318 रन का लक्ष्य

23 मार्च 2021

प्रकाश जावडेकर
India News

कोरोना: केंद्र सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, कहा- एक अप्रैल से 45 साल के ऊपर सबको लगेगा टीका

23 मार्च 2021

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी में कोरोना की नई गाइडलाइन : बिना अनुमति के नहीं होगा कोई कार्यक्रम, होली पर रखना होगा इन बातों का ध्यान

23 मार्च 2021

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV
Automobiles

Jaguar I-Pace लॉन्च: फुल चार्जिंग पर 480 किमी चलती है यह दमदार लग्जरी इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी, जानें कीमत और शानदार फीचर्स

23 मार्च 2021

India vs England: Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya makes debut for team India in first odi
Cricket News

प्लेइंग XI: ऋषभ पंत टीम से बाहर, आज भारत के लिए दो सगे भाई दिखा रहे दम, इनका डेब्यू

23 मार्च 2021

UP Board Examination date may be extended because of Panchayat Election.
Lucknow

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा: पंचायत चुनाव के कारण तारीखों में हो सकता है बदलाव, अब मई में संभव

23 मार्च 2021

फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद सेक्स रैकेट: स्पा सेंटर में लड़कियों के साथ ऐसे हाल में मिले डॉक्टर, व्यापारी और पीतल कारोबारी, देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान

23 मार्च 2021

गाजियाबाद हत्याकांड
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद हत्याकांड: संबंधों में बाधक बन रही थी पत्नी, पति ने दी खौफनाक मौत, दो साल के बेटे पर भी नहीं आया रहम

23 मार्च 2021

bulandshahr murder case
Ghaziabad

बुलंदशहर हत्याकांड: कार मुड़ते ही शुरू कर दी ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, गोलियों की आवाज से दहल उठे गांववाले, देखें तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2021

परमबीर सिंह, अनिल देशमुख और शरद पवार
India News

एक और दस्तावेज वायरल: 15 फरवरी को चार्टर्ड प्लेन से सफर कर रहे थे देशमुख! अस्पताल में होने का किया था दावा

23 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X