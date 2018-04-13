शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Teenagers Aruna and Sunita from Maoist affected villages will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi

तेंदू पता इकट्ठा करने वाली लड़कियां अब देश के लिए खेलेंगी, पीएम मोदी से करेंगी मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीजापुर Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 11:00 AM IST
सॉफ्टबॉल
सॉफ्टबॉल
छत्तीसगढ़ में माओवादी प्रभावित बीजापुर जिले के गांव गंगालूर की दो लड़कियां अरुणा पुनेम और सुनीता हमला शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात करेंगी। दोनों ही लड़कियां एशियन सॉफ्ट जूनियर सॉफ्टबॉल चैंपियनशिप में हिस्सा लेने के लिए फिलिपींस के लिए रवाना होंगी। अरुणा पुनेम ने कहा कि वह पहले तेंदू पता को इकट्ठा किया करती थी। ऐसा वह परिवार की आय में अपना योगदान देने के लिए किया करती थीं। दोनों लड़कियों के पैरेंट्स आज भी यही काम करते हैं।
अरुणा ने कहा- पहले मैं तेंदू पता और महुआ फूल तोड़ा करती थी। इसके अलावा लकड़ी काटा करती थी ताकि अपना जीवन निर्वाह कर सकूं। जब से यहां बीजापुर स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी खुली है मैं सॉफ्टबॉल खेल रही हूं। मेरा चयन भारतीय टीम में हुआ है। बीजापुर आने पर पीएम मोदी से मिलना मेरे लिए गर्व का क्षण होगा। अरुणा की उम्र 13 जबकि सुनीता 14 साल की हैं। दोनों का जन्म एक ऐसे क्षेत्र में हुआ जहां माओवादियों का प्रभाव है।

पीएम से मुलाकात करने के बाद दोनों ही चैंपियनशिप के लिए रवाना हो जाएंगी। उनका गांव गंगालूर बीजापुर शहर से 25 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है। उनके गांव तक जाने वाली सड़क को खूनी सड़क कहा जाता है। इस रोड पर माओवादियों ने 42 सुरक्षा अधिकारियों को मार दिया था। सरकार का माओवादियों को बच्चों का ब्रेनवॉश करने से रोकने के लिए यहां बीजापुर स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी खोली गई जहां बच्चे अपनी पसंद का गेम खेल सकते थे। 9वीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली हमला ने बताया कि वह पिछले एक साल से सॉफ्टबॉल खेलना सीख रही हैं। मैं भारत का राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में प्रतिनिधित्व करना चाहती हूं।
 

RELATED

narendra modi maoists philippines

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Divyanka Tripathi
Television

दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी की बॉडी को लेकर यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट्स, दिया ऐसा जवाब जानकर हिल जाएंगे आप

13 अप्रैल 2018

Veere Di Wedding
Bollywood

सोनम और स्वरा पर भारी पड़ी बेबो की हॉटनेस, तस्वीरें देख पलकें झपकाना भूल जाएंगे

13 अप्रैल 2018

New Guinea FlatWorm
Weird Stories

हर जगह रेंगती है ये 2 इंच की खौफनाक मौत, छूते ही दम तोड़ देता है इंसान

13 अप्रैल 2018

rape
Weird Stories

रेप के बाद आरोपी ने हाथ में लिया गंगाजल, फिर लड़की से करवाया ये काम

13 अप्रैल 2018

satish kaushik best role in film on his Birthday
Bollywood

Bday Spl: 'मुत्तु स्वामी' से लेकर 'कैलेंडर' तक, सतीश कौशिक ये 5 किरदार चाहकर भी भूल नहीं सकते दर्शक

13 अप्रैल 2018

october
Bollywood

टाइगर की 'बागी2' को टक्कर दे सकती है वरुण की 'अक्टूबर', कमाई के मामले में तोड़ेगी कई रिकॉर्ड

13 अप्रैल 2018

ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

ऋतिक रोशन ने खरीदी 4 करोड़ की कार, फ्लॉप फिल्मों के बावजूद नहीं कम हुआ स्टारडम

13 अप्रैल 2018

ananya pandey
Bollywood

अनन्या पांडे की डेब्यू फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू, सोशल मीडिया पर लीक हुईं सेट की तस्वीरें

13 अप्रैल 2018

Know how to use computer keyboard shortcuts
Stress Management

घर बैठीं महिलाओं के लिए कम्प्यूटर सीखना हुआ आसान कीबोर्ड के ये शॉर्टकट्स देंगे साथ

13 अप्रैल 2018

caradamom
Healthy Food

सोने से पहले पुरुष रोज खाएं 2 इलायची, मोटापा कम होने के साथ दूर होगी खास कमजोरी

13 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

यह कहना है उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का
Kanpur

उन्नाव रेप कांड: सीएम योगी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- SIT की रिपोर्ट मिलते ही CBI को सौंपा केस

उन्नाव गैंगरेप कांड के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को लेकर यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है।

13 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े D कंपनी के 3 गुर्गे, शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन की हत्या की रच रहे थे साजिश

13 अप्रैल 2018

इसी घर में लगी थी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक घर में लगी भीषण आग, दंपति और दो बच्चे जिंदा जले

13 अप्रैल 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

नई योजनाओं से खुशहाल भविष्य की ओर अग्रसर होगा चित्रकूटः CM योगी आदित्यनाथ

13 अप्रैल 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

धर्मनगरी में CM योगी आदित्यनाथ, एक अरब 10 करोड़ की 66 योजनाओं का लोकार्पण

13 अप्रैल 2018

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

CBI ने विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर को किया गिरफ्तार, आज हो सकती है कोर्ट में पेशी

13 अप्रैल 2018

dgp police officer gave orders to officers to keep distance from media
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: डीजीपी का फरमान- मीडिया से दूरी बनाएं अफसर, संबंध रखे तो होगी कार्रवाई

13 अप्रैल 2018

NCERT
Dehradun

NCERT की किताबें बनी सिरदर्द, भटकने को मजबूर हो रहे अभिभावक

13 अप्रैल 2018

Pakistan is behind Kathua gang rape says bjp MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा सांसद का बेतुका बयान- कठुआ रेप में पाक का हाथ, उन्होंने ही लगवाए जयश्री राम के नारे

12 अप्रैल 2018

डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Lucknow

बलात्कार के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को 'माननीय' कहकर फंस गए डीजीपी

13 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

“लाठी-गोली चलानी पड़ी तो चलाएंगे, लेकिन भाजपा को भगाएंगे”

छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा जिले में कांग्रेस विधायक रामदयाल उइके ने सत्ताधारी बीजेपी को लेकर विवादास्पद बयान दिया है।

11 अप्रैल 2018

PM MODI 1:16

VIDEO: पीएम मोदी पर की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, युवक का हुआ ये हाल

11 अप्रैल 2018

लड़ाई 1:24

VIDEO: हेड कांस्टेबल मांग रहा था हथियार, एसआई ने किया डंडे से वार

22 मार्च 2018

जया 1:25

पद्मावत के खिलजी में जयाप्रदा को नजर आए आजम खान, देखिए कैसे कसा तंज

10 मार्च 2018

नर्स 3:02

जानिए नक्सल प्रभावित दंतेवाडा़ में किन दिक्कतों के बीच अपने फर्ज को अंजाम दे रही हैं ये नर्सें

8 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Sushmita Dev
India News

'बहुत हुआ महिलाओं पर अत्याचार, अबकी बार मोदी सरकार' जुमले के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरेगी महिला कांग्रेस

12 अप्रैल 2018

PM narendra modi seen arms of Indian and foreign companies in Defense Expo
India News

PM ने DefExpo में देखे भारतीय और विदेशी कंपनियों के हथियार, सेनाध्यक्ष को पसंद आया स्नैपफिट बंकर

12 अप्रैल 2018

m karunanidhi
India News

कावेरी जल विवाद: चेन्नई में पीएम के सामने हो रहा है विरोध प्रदर्शन, करुणानिधि ने पहना काला कुर्ता

12 अप्रैल 2018

pm modi
India News

Defense Expo 2018 में दिख रही है रक्षा क्षेत्र में भारत की ताकत

12 अप्रैल 2018

मोदी
Tech Diary

डाटा लीक से पीएम मोदी परेशान, भारत में लगाना चाहते हैं सर्वर

11 अप्रैल 2018

Pm modi will be call to 20 bjp mla's for a ground report from the state
India News

लखनऊ पहुंचे अमित शाह, 20 विधायकों को फोन करके यूपी का हाल जानेंगे PM मोदी

11 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.