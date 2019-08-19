छत्तीसगढ़: नर्स ने डिलिवरी के दौरान तोड़ दिया नवजात का हाथ, पेट में ही बच्चे की मौत

Surajpur: A couple in Pratappur allege their child died during delivery due to negligence of a hospital nurse at the nurse's residence, after the couple on their way to hospital was suggested by ambulance driver to get their child delivered at nurse's house instead. #Chattisgarh pic.twitter.com/G2wY62LmSz— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरिया जिले में महिला सफाईकर्मी और उसके दूधमुंहे बच्चे के साथ हुई बदसलूकी चर्चा में है।
19 अगस्त 2019