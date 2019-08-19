शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: नर्स ने डिलिवरी के दौरान तोड़ दिया नवजात का हाथ, पेट में ही बच्चे की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरजपुर Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 09:51 AM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती महिला
अस्पताल में भर्ती महिला - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में नर्स की लापरवाही से डिलिवरी के दौरान नवजात की मौत हो गई। दरअसल, डिलिवरी के दौरान नर्स ने बच्चे का हाथ तोड़ दिया जिससे मां के पेट में ही नवजात की मौत हो गई।
दंपती ने आरोप लगाया कि नर्स की लापरवाही के कारण प्रसव के दौरान उनके बच्चे की मौत हुई है। दंपती ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि अस्पताल जाने के दौरान एम्बुलेंस चालक ने उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाने के बजाय नर्स के घर जाने का सुझाव दिया गया था। 

ब्लॉक मेडिकल ऑफिस प्रतापपुर के पद पर कार्यरत राजेश ने कहा कि मुझे वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से इस घटना के बारे में एक पत्र मिला है। हम दोनों पक्षों से पूछताछ करने जा रहे हैं और फिर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

 
chhattisgarh surajpur delivery छत्तीसगढ़ सूरजपुर डिलिवरी
