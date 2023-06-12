Raipur : झील में नहाने गए दो लोगों की डूबकर मौत, एक लापता, उसकी तलाश जारी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Chhattisgarh | Two people who went to bathe in the Blue Water Lake under the Mana police station limits in Raipur died due to drowning, while one is missing. Bodies of two have been recovered, and rescue operation is on to find the third missing person: Bhavesh Gautam, Incharge,… pic.twitter.com/AdofZw1U51— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 12, 2023
