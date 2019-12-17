शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Raipur Airport Director says Runway Visual Range is 1200 m, flight operations will soon resume

छत्तीसगढ़: खराब दृश्यता के कारण किसी विमान ने नहीं भरी उड़ान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 10:15 AM IST
रायपुर हवाई अड्डे के निदेशक राकेश सहाय का कहना है कि खराब दृश्यता के कारण आज किसी विमान ने न तो उड़ान भरी है और न ही लैंड हुआ है। हालांकि अब निदेशक का कहना है कि रनवे विजुअल रेंज की दृश्यता 1200 मीटर है। विमान सेवाएं जल्द शुरू हो जाएंगी।
