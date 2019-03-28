शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ः पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह के दामाद के नर्सिंग होम में पुलिस ने मारा छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 07:20 PM IST
रायपुर के एसपी आरिफ शेख (फाइल फोटो)
रायपुर के एसपी आरिफ शेख (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
धोखाधड़ी से जुड़े मामले में पुलिस ने छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह के दामाद डॉ पुनीत गुप्ता के रायपुर स्थित नर्सिंग होम में पुलिस ने छापेमारी की है। रायपुर के एसपी आरिफ शेख ने बताया कि एक कथित धोखाधड़ी के मामले में पूर्व सीएम रमन सिंह के दामाद डॉ के रायपुर स्थित नर्सिंग होम में पुलिस ने छापा मारा है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने गुरुवार को इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
raman singh chhattisgarh police chhattisgarh cm fraud nursing home raipur छत्तीसगढ़ रमन सिंह
