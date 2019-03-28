SP Raipur, Arif Sheikh: Police conducted raid at former CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh's son-in-law Dr. Punit Gupta's nursing home in Raipur, in connection with an alleged fraud case. #Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
भाजपा ने नौ उम्मीदवारों की नई सूची जारी कर दी है। इन नौ नामों में छह नाम छत्तीसगढ़ से हैं। इसके अलावा एक-एक नाम तेलंगाना, मेघालय और महाराष्ट्र से है।
24 मार्च 2019