Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   One naxal killed in exchange of fire between security forces and naxals Dantewada SP

छत्तीसगढ़ : पुलिस बल के साथ मुठभेड़ में पांच लाख का इनामी नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 09:44 AM IST
नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में एक नक्सल के मारे जाने की खबर है। दंतेवाड़ा के एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने जानकारी दी कि पांच लाख रुपये का इनामी नक्सली पुलिस मुठभेड़ में मारा गया है। पुलिस बल और नक्सली के बीच गोलियां चली, जिसके बाद इनामी नक्सली को मार गिराया गया। 
एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि मारे गए नक्सली के पास से नौ एमएम की पिस्टल बरामद की गई है। छिकपल और मरजूल के जंगलों के बीच पुलिसबल और नक्सली के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई, जिसमें इनामी नक्सली मारा गया। 

