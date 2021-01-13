छत्तीसगढ़ : पुलिस बल के साथ मुठभेड़ में पांच लाख का इनामी नक्सली ढेर

One naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 5 Lakhs, killed in exchange of fire between security forces and naxals in jungles between Chikpal and Marjum. One 9 mm pistol recovered. More details awaited: Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav #Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
