ITBP unearthed and destroyed Twin IEDs of 15 KGs and 5 KGs

सर्च ऑपरेशन: आईटीपीबी ने बरामद कर नष्ट किए 15 और पांच किलो के दो आईईडी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 01 Apr 2021 03:34 PM IST
आईटीबीपी द्वारा बरामद आईईडी
आईटीबीपी द्वारा बरामद आईईडी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
इंडो-तिब्बत बॉर्डर पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) 40वीं बटालियन ने गुरुवार को एक सर्च ऑपरेशन में दो आईईडी बरामद कर उन्हें नष्ट कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार इनमें से एक आईईडी 15 किलोग्राम और दूसरी पांच किलोग्राम का था। बल ने मौके पर ही विस्फोटकों को नष्ट कर दिया। ये आईईडी छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनंदगांव में नवागांव व बकरकट्टा के पास बरामद किए गए थे।
