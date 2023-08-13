प्रियंका गांधी पर MP में FIR: सीएम भूपेश बोले- ठेकेदार खुद लिख रहे हैं, लिया जा रहा है 50 फीसदी कमीशन

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मध्य प्रदेश में प्रियंका गांधी के खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर दर्ज किए जाने पर छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। सीएम ने मीडिया से चर्चा में कहा कि जब ठेकेदार खुद लिख रहे हैं कि 50 प्रतिशत कमीशन लिया जा रहा है, तो और क्या सबूत चाहिए? एफआईआर से सच नहीं छुपेगा।"
#WATCH | Raipur: On FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "When contractors are themselves writing that 50% commission is being taken then what more evidence is required? The FIR won't hide the truth." pic.twitter.com/ngyKhG8PKB— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 13, 2023
