छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस और नक्सलियो के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक डीआरजी जवान शहीद

DIG Anti Naxal Operations,P Sundarraj: Body of a naxal was recovered after an encounter b/w naxals & Dist Reserve Guard(DRG)jawans in the forests under Katekalyan police station limits in Dantewada. One DRG Jawan died during encounter, his postmortem yet to be done. #Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019
8 अक्टूबर 2019