शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   DRG Jawan died during encounter between naxals and DRG jawans in forests of Dantewada

छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस और नक्सलियो के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक डीआरजी जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 12:42 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में जिला रिजर्व गार्ड (डीआरजी) और नक्सलियों के बीच दंतेवाड़ा में कतेकल्याण पुलिस थाने के अंतर्गत आने वाले जंगल में मुठभेड़ हुई जिसमें एक नक्सली का शव बरामद हुआ है। यह जानकारी एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन के डीआईजी पी सुंदरराज ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि मुठभेड़ में एक डीआरजी जवान शहीद हो गया है। जिसका अभी पोस्टमार्टम किया जाना बाकी है।
विज्ञापन

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़ में महिला नक्सली ढेर, नक्सल साहित्य बरामद

29 सितंबर 2019

नक्सली
India News

महाराष्ट्र: गढ़चिरौली मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

15 सितंबर 2019

नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
National

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में सुरक्षा बलों ने चलाया नक्सल विरोधी अभियान, तीन नक्सली ढेर

14 सितंबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा मुठभेड़ में दो इनामी नक्सली ढेर, विदेशी पिस्तौल और राइफल बरामद

14 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

अलर्ट के बाद नक्सली हमलों में मारे गए लोगों की रिपोर्ट तलब

7 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में डीआरजी का एक जवान शहीद

25 अगस्त 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
विज्ञापन
drg jawan district reserve guard post mortem
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए राखी सावंत के पति, पत्नी की प्रेग्नेंसी पर कही ये बात

8 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना
Delhi NCR

वायुसेना दिवस: आसमान में दिखा भारत का दम, अभिनंदन ने उड़ाया मिग-21

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Devid Warner-Steve Smith
Cricket News

सालों बाद स्मिथ और वॉर्नर की वापसी, पाकिस्तान-श्रीलंका के खिलाफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टी-20 टीम घोषित

8 अक्टूबर 2019

अजय कुमार लल्लू
India News

कौन हैं अजय कुमार लल्लू, जिन्हें मिली यूपी कांग्रेस की कमान, क्यों हैं प्रियंका के 'खास'?

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

सारा की मां से कार्तिक आर्यन ने की बात, बोले- 'सैफ से शादी के लिए बात कर लूं'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bajaj to Launch New Electric Chetak scooter On October 16
Auto News

Bajaj Auto का नया Chetak स्कूटर 16 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च होगा, इस बार आएंगे दो खास मेहमान

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

गौरी को सफेद शर्ट और खुले बाल रखने से मना करते थे शाहरुख, पहली डेट पर हुआ था ये सब

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Raaj Kumar
Bollywood

पुलिस की नौकरी छोड़ हीरो बने थे राज कुमार, एयर होस्टेस से रचाई थी शादी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Ziva
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह से कम स्टाइलिश नहीं है धोनी की बेटी जीवा, अपने जैसा सनग्लासेस देख कही ये बात

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Paras Chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नए प्यार के चक्कर में रियल लाइफ गर्लफ्रेंड को भूल बैठे पारस, बोले- कई बार ब्रेकअप...

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सीआरपीएफ कॉन्स्टेबल प्रमोद कुमार
Chhattisgarh

भूमि विवाद से परेशान सीआरपीएफ के जवान ने दी 'पान सिंह तोमर' बनने की धमकी

केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) के एक कॉन्स्टेबल ने वीडियो में कथित तौर पर धमकी दी है कि अगर उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले में उसके खेत के मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो वह सैनिक से बागी बने 'पान सिंह तोमर' का रास्ता अपना लेगा।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा- इतिहास गवाह है, गोडसे सावरकर का चेला था

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Chhattisgarh minister Ravindra Choubey
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के कृषि मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने कहा- बीजेपी के राम और कांग्रेस के राम में अंतर 

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Ajay chandrakar
Chhattisgarh

गोडसे को 'जी' कह कर फंसे भाजपा विधायक, सीएम बघेल बोले- नकाब उतर गया

4 अक्टूबर 2019

congress mla amitesh shukla
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: विधानसभा में बोलने का मौका न मिलने पर कांग्रेस विधायक ने छोड़ा सदन, भाजपा ने मनाया

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Ajit Jogi
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ: जाति मामले में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी को हाईकोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित जोगी
Chhattisgarh

फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र मामले को लेकर पूर्व सीएम अजित जोगी के बेटे को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

3 सितंबर 2019

कांकेर में नक्सलियों नेआईईडी धमाका किया है
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों ने रेलवे कार्य में लगे पेट्रोल टैंकर को विस्फोट से उड़ाया, तीन की मौत

24 सितंबर 2019

Kawasi Lakhma
Chhattisgarh

मंत्री के विवादित बयान का वीडियो वायरल, कहा- बड़ा नेता बनना है तो डीएम-एसपी का कॉलर पकड़ो

10 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: जंगली हाथी का उत्पात, मां-बेटे को कुचलकर मार डाला

29 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

वायुसेना दिवस के मौके पर खास एयर शो, अपाचे हैलिकाप्टर और चिनूक हेवीलिफ्ट हैलिकॉप्टर पहली बार शामिल

वायुसेना दिवस के मौके पर गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एयरबेस पर विशेष एयर शो का आयोजन किया गया। भारतीय वायुसेना में शामिल हुए अपाचे लड़ाकू हैलिकाप्टर और चिनूक हेवीलिफ्ट हैलिकॉप्टर पहली बार वायुसेना दिवस का हिस्सा बनें।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Airport staff and passengers at Ahmedabad perform garba at the airport terminal 1:09

अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पर एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के साथ यात्रियों ने किया गरबा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना दिवस 2:07

Air Force Day 2019: धूमधाम से मना 87वां एयरफोर्स दिवस, गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एयरबेस पर बड़ा एयर शो

8 अक्टूबर 2019

लखपति भिखारी 1:42

मुंबई: ट्रेन से कटकर भिखारी की मौत के बाद झोपड़ी पहुंची पुलिस, भिखारी की दौलत देख रह गई दंग

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अर्जुन कपूर और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:34

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ धोनी ने जमकर खेला फुटबॉल, सितारों को देखने उमड़े फैंस

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छह वर्षीय छात्रा से 10 साल के छात्रों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जानकारी न देने पर प्रिंसिपल गिरफ्तार

31 अगस्त 2019

श्रीजल चंद्राकर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से साथ चंद्रयान-2 की लाइव लैंडिंग देखेंगी श्रीजल चंद्राकर

1 सितंबर 2019

एयर इंडिया
Chhattisgarh

फ्लाइट छूटने से कांग्रेस विधायक को आया गुस्सा, एयर इंडिया स्टाफ के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया

11 सितंबर 2019

Amarjeet Bhagat
Chhattisgarh

दूसरों के काम की वाहवाही लूटी, चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च कराने गए मोदी फेल हो गए: मंत्री

9 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : नक्सलियों ने बस को आग लगाई, सुरक्षाबलों पर चलाईं गोलियां 

15 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

हैवानियत: युवती को नशीला पदार्थ देकर किया दुष्कर्म, आरोपी की मां बनाती रही वीडियो

18 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited