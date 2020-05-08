शहर चुनें


छत्तीसगढ़ में छात्रावास के क्वारंटीन केंद्र से भागे 23 मजदूर 

एएनआई, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 10:01 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में 23 मजदूर क्वारंटीन केंद्र से भाग गए हैं। दंतेवाड़ा के एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने कहा कि नाहरी गांव के 23 मजदूर कल अरनपुर में मौजूद लड़कों के छात्रावास से भाग गए। प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए छात्रावास को क्वारंटीन केंद्र में बदला गया था। 
coronavirus in chhattisgarh coronavirus chhattisgarh labourers

