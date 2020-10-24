सीएम भूपेश बघेल पहुंचे दिल्ली, राहुल गांधी को दिया छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य स्थापना दिवस का निमंत्रण

I visited Delhi & have invited Rahul ji on the 1st of November for the creation day of Chhattisgarh. It will be done virtually. He has said that he will attend the ceremony of commemoration: Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/0SplpcGTHp— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020
