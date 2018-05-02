शहर चुनें

वीडियो : छत्तीसगढ़ में पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ नृत्य करते दिखे बच्चे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 03:35 PM IST
children along with police personnel daced on one of the five songs of bastar police in chhattisgarh
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोंडागांव गोलावांड में बच्चों ने पुलिस कर्मियों सहित बस्तर पुलिस के पांच में से एक गाने पर नृत्य किया। यह कदम नक्सल प्रभावित गांवों में आदिवासियों को प्रेरित करने के लिए उठाया गया है ताकि वह सही मार्ग चुन सकें। जिससे विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा।
 

naxal police personnel children

