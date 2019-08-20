शहर चुनें

Chhattisgarh: Two laborers killed, five feared trapped in Koriya district's coal mines accident

छत्तीसगढ़: झिलमिल कोयला खदान में दो कामगारों की मौत, पांच फंसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 11:08 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोयला खदान में मंगलवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। कोयला खदानों का एक हिस्सा भरभरा कर गिर गया। जिससे मलबे के चपेट में आने दो मजदूरों की मौत हो गई हैं जबकि पांच कामगार घायल हो गए। फिलहाल राहत और बचाव का कार्य जारी है। 
दरअसल, कोरिया जिले की गुफाओं में स्थित झिलमली कोयला खदान का एक हिस्सा टूटकर मजदूरों पर गिर गया। जिसके बाद मलबे में दबने से दो मजदूरों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस घटना में चार से पांच मजदूरों के फंसे होने की आशंका है। मजदूरों को निकालने का काम जा रही है। 

पुलिस और बचाव दल ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। 

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
chhattisgarh chhatisgarh coal mines chhatisgarh coal mines accident accident in coal mine koriya coal mines accident coal mines accident accident in koriya coal mines jhilmili coal mine accident jhilmili coal mine छत्तीसगढ़ कोरिया झिलमली कोयला खदान
