शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh Government challenging validity of NIA Act 2008 in Supreme Court

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने एनआईए अधिनियम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दी चुनौती, असंवैधानिक घोषित करने की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 02:29 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) अधिनियम 2008 की वैधता को चुनौती देते हुए सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में एक याचिका दायर की है। राज्य ने इस अधिनियम को असंवैधानिक घोषित करने के लिए निर्देश देने की मांग की है।
विज्ञापन
राज्य ने अपनी याचिका में कहा है कि एनआईए अधिनियम के प्रावधान में किसी भी रूप में सहभागिता के लिए स्थान नहीं है। यह राज्यों के विशेषाधिकार और संप्रभुता का स्पष्ट उल्लंघन है। जबकि भारतीय संविधान में राज्यों की संप्रभुता को स्पष्ट रूप से दोहराया गया है।



 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

24 जनवरी से मकर राशि में शनि का भ्रमण
Predictions

साल 2020 का सबसे बड़ा राशि परिवर्तन: 7 राशियों की पलटेगी किस्मत, 5 राशियों के लिए मुश्किल भरा समय

15 जनवरी 2020

what is ivf which is relieving people from the problem of not having children
Lifestyle

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात

14 जनवरी 2020

Television

नेहा कक्कड़-आदित्य नारायण की शादी से बिग बॉस में यौन शोषण के खुलासे तक, ये हैं हफ्ते की पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

Aditya Narayan, Neha and Madhurima
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali
Siddharth and Shehnaz
aditya narayan neha kakkar
Television

नेहा कक्कड़-आदित्य नारायण की शादी से बिग बॉस में यौन शोषण के खुलासे तक, ये हैं हफ्ते की पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश और विनय की क्यूरेटिव याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट में खारिज, 22 को होगी फांसी

14 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

25 साल में कितनी बदल गई 'करण अर्जुन' की पूरी स्टारकास्ट, दो जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

14 जनवरी 2020

Salman, Amrish Puri, Shahrukh and Kajol
Amrish Puri
Salman Khan
shahrukh khan
Bollywood

25 साल में कितनी बदल गई 'करण अर्जुन' की पूरी स्टारकास्ट, दो जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

14 जनवरी 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

15 जनवरी राशिफल: सूर्य का गोचर आज, इन छह राशियों को मिलेगा संक्रांति में विशेष लाभ

15 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
chhattisgarh government nia act 2008
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

आईसीसी 2019 अवॉर्ड्स
Cricket News

ICC Awards 2019: टीम इंडिया का जलवा, रोहित सर्वश्रेष्ठ वन-डे क्रिकेटर, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

15 जनवरी 2020

अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

'नो मनी, नो जॉब, नो फैमिली' लिख दी जान, दिल को झकझोर देगी थाईलैंड की युवती की कहानी

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय और विनय
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें जेल में रहते विनय को ही क्यों मिली सबसे ज्यादा सजा, अक्षय ने कमाए सबसे अधिक पैसे

15 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इस दिन तिहाड़ पहुंचेगा जल्लाद पवन, पहले मिलता था डेढ़ सौ रुपये मेहनताना, लेकिन...

15 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: माहिरा की मां और शहनाज के पिता ने पारस को घर में जाकर लताड़ा, सबके सामने बताई सच्चाई

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

हार ने किया टीम इंडिया की कमजोरियों को उजागर, इन पांच वजहों से ऑस्ट्रेलिया से मिली मात

15 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

Chhapaak और Tanhaji में किसने मारी बाजी, जानें पांचवें दिन का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

15 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी मुकेश के आखिरी दांव, कामयाब हुआ तो रुक जाएगी फांसी!

15 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: आखिरी बार पिता से मिला दोषी विनय, बोला-पापा एक बार गले तो लगा लो...

15 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया मामले के दोषी
India News

निर्भया केस: डेथ वारंट के खिलाफ सुनवाई आज, दोषियों के पास यह है आखिरी रास्ता

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गिरफ्तार किया गया अवैध बांग्लादेशी नागरिक
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : अवैध रूप से रह रहा बांग्लादेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

छत्तीसगढ़ में पंडरिया पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक बांग्लादेशी नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया। यह व्यक्ति बिना किसी वैध दस्तावेज के भारत में रह रहा था।

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

एनआईए एक्ट को बघेल सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी

15 जनवरी 2020

'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
Entertainment

'छपाक' रिलीज से एक दिन पहले तीन राज्यों में टैक्स फ्री, खुद मुख्यमंत्रियों ने किया एलान

10 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : नक्सलियों ने पूर्व सहयोगी के छोटे भाई की हत्या की, मुखबिरी का लगाया आरोप

14 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह के निजी सचिव गिरफ्तार, लड़की से छेड़छाड़ का आरोप

9 जनवरी 2020

Chhattisgarh: Police gets big success, Naxalite commander arrested in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता, दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सली कमांडर गिरफ्तार 

13 जनवरी 2020

rape
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व सीएम रमन सिंह के निजी सहायक पर नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, गिरफ्तार

9 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सभी 10 नगर निगमों पर कांग्रेस का कब्जा, निर्दलीय पार्षदों ने दिया साथ

11 जनवरी 2020

Youth Festival commences in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में तीन दिवसीय यूथ फेस्टिवल हुआ शुरू

12 जनवरी 2020

bird flu
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: कोरिया में बर्ड फ्लू का प्रकोप, अब तक 15 हजार पक्षियों को दफनाया गया

9 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

Nirbhaya Case : दोषियों में से एक विनय रो पड़ा पिता के सामने, बोला, पापा एक बार गले तो लगा लो

निर्भया केस में फांसी की सजा पाए चारों दोषियों में से एक विनय से मिलने उसके पिता पहुंचे तो वो पिता को सामने देख रो पड़ा। फिर देखिए क्या हुआ तिहाड़ जेल के कसूरी वार्ड में।

15 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:07

कौन थीं गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी, जिनका किरदार निभा रही हैं आलिया भट्ट

15 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2:15

बजट 2020 : 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से क्या चाहती हैं महिलाएं

15 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति 3:07

मकर संक्रांति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, देखिए वाराणसी, प्रयागराज की तस्वीरें

15 जनवरी 2020

देविंदर सिंह 1:57

DSP देविंदर सिंह पर 2017 पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को भगाने का आरोप, अफजल गुरु से भी जुड़ा नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

Related

kamalnath bhupesh
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर उबाल, इन राज्यों का कानून को हरी झंडी देने से इनकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

रेणुका सिंह
Chhattisgarh

केंद्रीय मंत्री रेणुका सिंह ने पूछा- क्या छत्तीसगढ़ के मंत्री प्रियंका गांधी को नचवाएंगे..?

27 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ नगर निकाय चुनाव मतगणना: कई नगर पंचायतों में कांग्रेस आगे, भाजपा को झटका

24 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी ने रायपुर से मोदी सरकार पर बोला हमला
Chhattisgarh

एनपीआर-एनआरसी गरीब जनता पर टैक्स है: राहुल गांधी

27 दिसंबर 2019

bhillai steel plant
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: भिलाई स्टील प्लांट में हुआ गैस रिसाव, डीजीएम समेत छह कर्मचारी चपेट में आए

3 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

कार ड्राइवर की बर्बरता, बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद व्यक्ति को रोड पर घसीटा, देखें वीडियो

15 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited