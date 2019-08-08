शहर चुनें

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is not happy with the way of revoking Article 370 in jammu Kashmir

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल खुश नहीं, कहा- सवाल पूछना अब अपराध हो गया है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 05:49 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाए जाने के फैसले के छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल खुश नहीं हैं। उन्होंने इस बारे में कहा, 'जिस तरह से इसे किया गया, क्या उन्होंने सभी को भरोसे में लिया था, यदि उन्होंने ऐसा किया होता हो यह बहुत अलग होता। अब जिन लोगों के लिए यह फैसला लिया गया उन्हें ही इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। सवाल पूछना अब अपराध बन गया है इसलिए इस मामले में मैं कुछ कहना नहीं चाहूंगा।'
chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel article 370 revoked jammu kashmir
वेट्टी राम
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: भाई है पुलिसवाला तो बहन है नक्सली, आमना-सामने होने पर चलाते हैं गोलियां

कन्नी कोंटा क्षेत्र के सीपीआई माओवाद (सीपीआईएम) की क्षेत्र समिति सदस्य है। उसके सिर पर पांच लाख रुपये का ईनाम है। वह माओवादियों के पोदारियों की इंजार्च है।

8 अगस्त 2019

शराब
Chhattisgarh

अवैध महुआ शराब पीने से दो युवकों की मौत, परिजनों ने जहरीली शराब का संदेह जताया

7 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chhattisgarh

फेसबुक में दोस्ती कर महिला से अश्लील हरकत करने के आरोप में युवक गिरफ्तार

6 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: डीआरजी के जवानों ने मार गिराए सात नक्सली, मुठभेड़ अब भी जारी

3 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित दंतेवाड़ा जिले में छह नक्सली गिरफ्तार

6 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के लोगों ने किया जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 की समाप्ति का स्वागत

5 अगस्त 2019

महिला नक्सली गिरफ्तार
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: सुकमा में सीआरपीएफ ने महिला नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया

1 अगस्त 2019

रमन सिंह, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती, सीने में दर्द की शिकायत

24 जुलाई 2019

अनुभव सिंह और उनकी पत्नी विभा सिंह
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ लोकसेवा आयोग की परीक्षा में अनोखा रिकॉर्ड, पति को पहला तो पत्नी को दूसरा स्थान

27 जुलाई 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

राहुल गांधी पर कथित बयान को लेकर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

7 जुलाई 2019

